The Boys’ Review: Hollywood Cheer





Despite his long track record of commercial and critical success, Ron Howard has rarely been described as a filmmaker with a strong personal vision. Yet, judging by looks and tone, Mr. Howard is unmistakably an author.

As a young actor, first as Opie in The Andy Griffith Show, then as a male protagonist in the classic film American Graffiti (1973) and the TV series Happy DaysMr. Howard infallibly projected appalling wholesomeness. As a director he has kept the same optimistic attitude, everything will be fine in films as eclectic as the aquatic comedy Splash (1984), the senior sci-fi thread Cocoon (1985), the hymn to journalists and women. release The Paper (1994) and, in particular, the real-life story of interstellar heroism Apollo 13 (1995).

The Howard brothers as children.

Photo:



Courtesy of the author



It turns out that Mr. Howard the actor and Mr. Howard the director aren’t very far from Mr. Howard the memorialist. Autobiographies in which Hollywood gamers settle scores, spread dirt, or mourn their unhappy childhoods are commonplace, but the kind of memoir Mr. Howard co-wrote with his younger brother, the actor (and former child actor) Clint Howard, is much rarer. In The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, the siblings recount a Tinseltown childhood remarkably free from meanness, regret, or self-pity. It’s like a Ron Howard movie between two covers. I’ve been fortunate enough to see my life go incredibly well to not only fulfill but surpass my dreams of making a living as a storyteller, writes Ron, who, in this conversational and anecdotal book, alternates passages with his brother. If the boys needed an example of the vagaries of the entertainment industry, they didn’t need to look any further than their parents, Jean and Rance. With their eyes set on their own acting careers, the hardworking, dreamy Oklahoman couple moved the family first to New York City and then to California, but never had much success. At MGM, looking for work for himself one day, Rance impulsively mentioned that his 3-year-old son Ron also had acting skills. Ron quickly appeared in Anatole Litvaks’ film The Journey (1959) and, with his likable character and obvious abilities, quickly became a favorite with casting directors around the world. Thanks to my freckles and red hair, I had the perfect, healthy look for late Eisenhower-era gee-willikers, writes Ron, whose many TV appearances included episodes of Dennis the Menace. and The Twilight Zone. There were some quirks about raising a family in Hollywood. Unable to afford an answering machine, notes Clint, Rance and Jean made sure that either of them was always at home to receive calls regarding acting jobs. Yet the Howards had their feet on the ground. Clint writes that neither he nor his brother were considered the primary source of livelihood for the family, and it’s clear that Rance and Jean ran a crowded ship: prohibited activities included sleeping with friends and being driven by someone. other than Rance or Jean (the kidnapping of the baby Lindbergh had left an impression on Jean). On the flip side, since Rance feared his showbiz sons were easy marks, non-lethal boys will be fighting boys was tolerated. The Boys: A Memory of Hollywood and the Family By Ron Howard and Clint Howard tomorrow 416 pages We may earn a commission when you purchase products through the links on our site. Five years at Rons junior, Clint’s career was about being in the right place at the right time and being linked to the right brother: as a toddler wore a cowboy outfit, Clint was taken to the set. by The Andy Griffith Show. There he caught the attention of director Bob Sweeney, who made the tyke a recurring extra. Clint’s biggest brushstroke with Opie-like fame came with the Gentle Ben series, although what he lacks in star power he makes up for in consistency: he has acted professionally much longer than his brother. in the mind of a director. Unlike former child stars who see themselves as stage parents’ toys, the Howards write with an honest appreciation for working in a field they haven’t chosen but which both seem to have enjoyed and ultimately embraced. A young Ron begins producing amateur films and decides to find his way to the other side of the camera. Seven-year-old Clint is praised by Walt Disney for his voice work in the animated film The Jungle Book (1967) and to this day he still looks stunned by the star telling the story. The Howards don’t bring up the challenges and disappointments of their lives in the spotlight. But, on the whole, they paint the picture of a family freed from major neuroses, blockages or rivalries. If the book has a Pollyannaish tone at times, at least its authors are aware of their link status to an earlier and simpler age. Ron admits that while conspicuously set in the 1960s, The Andy Griffith Show might as well have been set two decades earlier, and he remained the living embodiment of the good old days in American Graffiti and Happy Days. A veteran of the old school-studio system, where he was often the only student, he writes that he was bewildered, on entering public college, by the long hairstyles and high hems of his fellow students. By the time Ron details his first directorial assignment in 1977, a rambling B-movie, Grand Theft Auto, for producer Roger Corman, the book is already drawing to a close. We have little information about the siblings’ mature careers or their subsequent experiences in a changing Hollywood. It might as well be. The Howards are happy to be marinated in their memories of their honorable parents, their brotherly ties, and a company that has both employed them for most of their lives. In an age when Hollywood’s most prominent parent-child relationship is that between Britney Spears and her father, what could be more refreshing than the boy’s Howard boys’ sense of the domestic horse? Mr. Tonguette is the author of Picturing Peter Bogdanovich: My Conversations With the New Hollywood Director.

