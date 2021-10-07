Kennedy Center machinists OK strike, days after Hollywood crews do the same





Updated October 7, 2021, 5:58 p.m. ET Machinists at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC have voted unanimously in favor of a strike if the management of the performing arts center imposes what workers call “drastic cuts and changes in working conditions.” According to a statement by the machinists’ union IATSE Local 22, which is part of the International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees, the changes include 40% pay cuts and job cuts. Today’s strike vote “gives the executive board of Local 22 the power to call a strike,” according to the union’s statement. The workers will leave unless management changes its position by the end of the week. In a statement responding to the possibility of a strike, Kennedy Center vice president of public relations Eileen Andrews wrote: “After more than a year of discussions and more than 16 hours of discussions yesterday, the Kennedy Center is disappointed that negotiations with its machinists, IATSE Local 22, are now stuck on a single issue. ” Andrews disagrees with Local 22’s characterization of the negotiations. She told NPR that “center management offered a multi-year contract that included salary and benefit increases.” She said: “The only outstanding issue was related to the union’s demand that the work it never did be covered by the parties’ agreement.” Sign up to receive daily news! Stay informed with the WPR email newsletter. The possibility of a strike comes just as the shows return to the Kennedy Center. The Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown should open next week. The machinists threaten to derail the opening by “withholding their work and setting up picket lines before the trucks carry sets, lights, cabinet and other production items.” Earlier this week, members of the Hollywood production team voted to allow a strike over disputes with studio producers over their hours, pay and working conditions. As NPR’s Mandalit del Barco reported60,000 IATSE members in Hollywood and across the country voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if necessary. The union is back at the bargaining table this week. If called, a strike could effectively put an end to much of the television and film production in the country. Unlike Hollywood film and television production, the Kennedy Center is a federal institution. Congress’s annual appropriations pay for its upkeep and operation, but most of its funding comes from private sources, donations, and ticket sales. However, the Center attracted much criticism when, during the same week he received $ 25 million in pandemic relief funds under President Trump, he then put members of the National Symphony on leave. “The Kennedy Center management team have decided to use the pandemic as an excuse to gut our contract while taking millions of dollars in federal relief just when a large audience is expected to return,” the section president said. IATSE Local 22, David McIntyre, in today’s release. The pandemic has been devastating for the performing arts. The Kennedy Center says closing its doors resulted in a deficit of $ 9 million for fiscal 2021 and a “projected deficit of $ 7 million for 2022.” The Kennedy Center says it remains “committed to working with our stagehands to identify a way forward and come to an agreement that reflects the complexities of the pandemic landscape and allows us to pursue the world-class performances that are our goal.”

