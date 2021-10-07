“Hello, Commissioner Gordon?” Fan Visits Batmobile in North Hollywood – Daily Bulletin

Barris Kustom Industries, the car customizer founded by George Barris, was the subject of a recent column on his imminent move from North Hollywood after 60 years. This news sparked stories from two Inland Empire readers.

Mary Cox from Corona told me about her memorable 1993 visit to the store. She and her ex-husband had rented their red Avanti from 1963 to “Place Melrose” production company for an episode that included two days of filming at Barris.

“The script was about how Jake – played by Grants show, ‘Melrose’ track # 1 – worked in his girlfriend’s father’s vintage car restoration shop. It was actually George Barris’ store on Riverside Drive, ”Cox told me. Jake was restoring Avanti cars when he discovered they were – gasp – fakes.

After she and her kids watched the recording of day one, Cox returned on day two with Avanti photos, t-shirts and caps to show the team, “and they used to little almost everything for production “, pinning the elements or scattering them on desks for a more lived-in look.

This was not the end of his unexpected involvement in this episode.

The circa 1990 Ford Crown Victoria she had driven to the site caught the attention of the production company, who needed an “FBI car” for a scene but had borrowed a newer, less square model that didn’t sound so official. So they rented Cox’s car for a day’s use.

“Towards the end of the episode, poor Jake is arrested by the FBI and placed in the back seat of my car,” Cox said. “Very exciting.”

You know how, after a celebrity handshake, people dreamily say they’ll never wash their hands again? I wonder if she ever vacuumed her back seat.

Show posed for pictures with Cox’s children and with his “FBI car”. She also met Barris, who signed a photo of him with two Batmobiles, her biggest claim to immortality.

And speaking of the 1960’s Batmobile designed by Barris, after reading my column, reader John Atwater from Rancho Cucamonga made a pilgrimage to North Hollywood for one of the company’s free tours, which ended in September. The family sells the property and plans to move to Ventura, as I wrote.

“My knees almost buckled when I saw all the memories on the walls – every wall!” the comic book collector and pop culture enthusiast then shared via email. “I was speechless in front of all the wonderful treasures that surrounded me. It was almost too much to take.

The Batmobile replica in the middle of the showroom was the highlight. George’s grandson Jared Barris was showing Atwater a tour when he offered the amazed fan a bonus.

“When he asked me if I would like to sit in the Batmobile, I cried,” Atwater said. “Yes, I cried when I sat in the Batmobile.”

There is no crying in baseball, but crying is allowed in the Batmobile. Yet in the photo, Atwater is all smiles.

“The best tour I have ever had,” he concluded. “The cost: zero. The memories: priceless.

Not so crazy cards

With my St. Louis Cardinals traveling 1,800 miles to play a Wild Card game Wednesday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, it seemed like going 37 miles to see the game in person was the least I could do.

Speaking of the least we can do, the Cardinals have left 11 runners in scoring position and lost 3-1. The hottest team in baseball in September cooled as fast as the fall.

St. Louis was certainly surpassed in the stands as well as on the field. As a former Midwest, I was wearing my Cardinals cap, shirt and mask and exchanged meaningful glances with the rare Cardinal fan.

A woman in red gave me a friendly punch on the arm as she passed. As I wiped my hands on a towel in the men’s bathroom, a fan whispered, “Go Cards. It was like we all had to communicate via secret signs.

My favorite show was a man in a Imo’s Pizza T-shirt, a moment “tell me you’re from St. Louis without telling me you’re from St. Louis”.

As I was leaving the stadium, a Dodger fan stopped me to tell me a story.

He had been to Busch Stadium before and appeared to be the only representative of the Dodgers in the stands. Even though he didn’t feel out of place, the fans couldn’t have been nicer or more welcoming. It made quite an impression. (As I told him, “They say we’re the most polite fans in baseball.”) He wanted to tell me that while he was happy for the Dodgers, he was sympathetic to the Cardinal fans.

Like I said, there is no crying in baseball, but sometimes there are some surprisingly warm moments. Congratulations to the Dodgers and their fans. And we will meet again in 2022.

Breakfast at Carl’s was on Holt Avenue in Pomona from 1959 to 1989, when the restaurant moved a mile north of Claremont – to a former Howard Johnson restaurant – and shortened its name to BC Cafe. Earlier this year, British Columbia closed, ending a race of more than 60 years. And with the move to Sammy’s Cafe, the decades-long tradition of pancakes at 701 S. Indian Hill Blvd. continue to.

