Apple Sci-Fi Epic Lands Season 2 – The Hollywood Reporter





Apple TV + has renewed its lavish sci-fi series Foundation for a second trip. Showrunner David S. Goyer and Skydance Television’s drama based on author Isaac Asimov’s trilogy of novels has been picked up for another season, the company said. “Since I was a kid I have dreamed of what Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel looked and sounded like, what Terminus and Trantor would do. to feel like, ”Goyer said. “Now, with season two, our audiences will be able to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose and all of the Outer Suns. I’m delighted that a whole new generation of fans are reading the brilliant masterpiece of Asimov.We play the long game with Foundation and I thank my partners for Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We are about to fold some serious space. “Long game” indeed – Goyer has already said he wanted Foundation to run eight seasons. Sources note that the drama was actually quietly renewed in November 2019, in an effort to keep expansive production on track. Asimov’s daughter Robyn, who is the show’s executive producer, also praised the show. “David Goyer’s Foundation exceeded my expectations bringing my father’s philosophy and ideas to the screen in a way he could never do while staying true to her job, ”she said. “I know my dad would have been proud to see his iconic story come to life through the show’s visual beauty and layered characters, fully understanding his lyrics would need this cinematic translation.” “We were delighted to see the global public embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is Foundation“added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV +.” We have known how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have been waiting to see his iconic work come to life as a series of films. ‘visually spectacular events and now we look forward to showcasing even more the layered world, compelling storytelling, and breathtaking world building in season two. Foundation stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace alongside newcomers Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey and “tells the stories of four crucial people transcending space and time as they overcome life-threatening crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships which will ultimately determine the fate of humanity “. The first series is currently airing on Apple TV +.

