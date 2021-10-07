Prophet movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal from director Sam Hargrave – The Hollywood Reporter





Jake Gyllenhaal and Extraction filmmaker Sam Hargrave is teaming up to Studio 8’s Prophet, a comic book adaptation of the period. Gyllenhaal will play John Prophet, a man recruited by the Germans towards the end of World War II and subjected to scientific experiments which gave him superhuman strength. Hargrave will direct the film, based on the comics by Rob Liefeld. Marc Guggenheim, the scribe known for his work on The CW’s Arrowverse TV shows, writes the script. In the film, John Prophet volunteers for a German experiment near the end of WWII in order to feed his family. After a bombardment buries him alive and traps him underground for 20 years, he wakes up in 1965, where things aren’t going well for Prophet. The world has evolved without him, his daughter is angry with him and the KGB agents are after him to create super-soldiers out of his blood. “It’s a goal for us to work with Jake and Sam for quite some time, so we’re very happy to finally collaborate with them on this unique, action-packed genre film,” said Jeff Robinov, CEO of Studio. 8, in a press release. . “I can’t wait to see what they envision to bring this story to life – a story that we’re sure will stand out in the comic book world as a powerful, emotionally charged, and visually distinctive film. . “ Robinov produces with Studio 8’s John Graham, Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh, Liefield and Brooklyn Weaver. Gyllenhaal has comics background, having played villainous Mysterio in 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home. He recently unveiled the Netflix thriller the guilty, and is an Oscar nominated actor for the years 2005 brokeback mountain. Hargrave came to the world of stunts, working on the Marvel Studio films of Captain America: The Winter Soldier To Avengers: Endgame. He rose to directing last year with Chris Hemsworth’s inventive action flick Extraction, which was a major hit for Netflix and instantly made Hargrave a sought-after filmmaker. The streaming service quickly gave the green light for a sequel, which Hargrave is directing. Liefeld introduced Prophet in the pages of the Image Comics series Young blood before the character made headlines for his own title in 1993. He could best be described as the anti-Captain America – a DNA-enhanced super-soldier from the WWII era who awakens in our day. time after being put in cryonics for a future mission. Sadly, he wasn’t supposed to wake up for years, making Prophet a fish out of the water, spending his time in search of a mission that doesn’t exist. Studio 8, which Robinov launched in 2014, is currently in production on Hypnotic, starring Ben Affleck and directed by Robert Rodriguez. The studio is also developing Nosferatu, funded by Focus and New Regency, as well as the Sony comedy Adult. In the comic book space, Studio 8 adapts Black, from publisher Black Mask Studios and acquired by Warner Bros. Askarieh’s Prime Universe is brewing Just cause, based on the best-selling video games and set up at Constantin Film. Gyllenhaal is replaced by WME and lawyer Carlos Goodman. Hargrave is replaced by WME and Goodman Genow Schenkman.

