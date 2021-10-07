Universal Studios Hollywood now requires guests to be vaccinated or test negative

Visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood and Magic Mountain in Valencia will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result before entering parks, thanks to new rules that have come into effect in Los County. Angeles.

And the rules are about to get even stricter. As of November 1, visitors will also be required to present photo identification.

We need to anticipate a possible winter surge and we need to get to these very high risk areas to stop possible transmissions of the virus, County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said this week, according to Los Angeles Times.

The new rules, which do not apply to Disneyland Resort or Knotts Berry Farm in neighboring Orange County, were passed because the county is slow to get vaccinated. Ferrer told the Times that just over 60% of the county’s eligible residents are fully immunized, nowhere near the 80 to 85% needed for his department to feel safe with herd immunity.

The rules, along with an outdoor mask order, apply to outdoor events with 10,000 or more attendees. Theme parks fall into this category, as do most major sporting events.

We spent time in the theme parks, and I can tell when they are crowded, when they hit that threshold, it gets very crowded, Ferrer said. Our inspectors had been out for spooky nights at both locations and it was crowded. And people are screaming. And a lot of people at the event venue are not wearing masks and they are eating, drinking, and walking around. So there is a risk there.

Park officials are not happy with the decision. A spokesperson for Six Flags, which operates Magic Mountain in Valencia, said the park looked nothing like a football stadium or other sites affected by the rules.

Our guests don’t sit next to independent parties for long periods of time, and we have plenty of room for social distancing parties, the park said in a statement.

Likewise, officials at Universal Studios said the rule was implemented without any input from them.

Universal Studios Hollywood will comply with LA County Public Health. However, we continue to believe that the process would have benefited from more transparent communication and a willingness to understand the complexities of our business, a spokesperson told Spectrum News. We have explained on several occasions that there will be operational and staffing challenges that could have been mitigated with more time to be executed.

What are the entry rules?

So what exactly does the new order, which takes effect today, mean for visitors to Universal Studios and Magic Mountain?

Visitors over 12 years old must present a vaccination record or a digital version indicating their name, the type of vaccine taken and the date of the last dose.

Those who have not been vaccinated must present a document from a reputable laboratory or administrator showing a negative test result taken no later than 72 hours before entering the park.

Children under 12 are not required to present any documents.

Once inside the park, visitors should wear a mask both indoors and outdoors, unless actively eating or drinking.

Be sure to check out all of our coverage of Los Angeles, COVID-19, and all other travel news.