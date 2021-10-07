Entertainment
Universal Studios Hollywood now requires guests to be vaccinated or test negative
Visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood and Magic Mountain in Valencia will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result before entering parks, thanks to new rules that have come into effect in Los County. Angeles.
And the rules are about to get even stricter. As of November 1, visitors will also be required to present photo identification.
We need to anticipate a possible winter surge and we need to get to these very high risk areas to stop possible transmissions of the virus, County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said this week, according to Los Angeles Times.
The new rules, which do not apply to Disneyland Resort or Knotts Berry Farm in neighboring Orange County, were passed because the county is slow to get vaccinated. Ferrer told the Times that just over 60% of the county’s eligible residents are fully immunized, nowhere near the 80 to 85% needed for his department to feel safe with herd immunity.
The rules, along with an outdoor mask order, apply to outdoor events with 10,000 or more attendees. Theme parks fall into this category, as do most major sporting events.
We spent time in the theme parks, and I can tell when they are crowded, when they hit that threshold, it gets very crowded, Ferrer said. Our inspectors had been out for spooky nights at both locations and it was crowded. And people are screaming. And a lot of people at the event venue are not wearing masks and they are eating, drinking, and walking around. So there is a risk there.
Park officials are not happy with the decision. A spokesperson for Six Flags, which operates Magic Mountain in Valencia, said the park looked nothing like a football stadium or other sites affected by the rules.
Our guests don’t sit next to independent parties for long periods of time, and we have plenty of room for social distancing parties, the park said in a statement.
Likewise, officials at Universal Studios said the rule was implemented without any input from them.
Universal Studios Hollywood will comply with LA County Public Health. However, we continue to believe that the process would have benefited from more transparent communication and a willingness to understand the complexities of our business, a spokesperson told Spectrum News. We have explained on several occasions that there will be operational and staffing challenges that could have been mitigated with more time to be executed.
What are the entry rules?
So what exactly does the new order, which takes effect today, mean for visitors to Universal Studios and Magic Mountain?
Visitors over 12 years old must present a vaccination record or a digital version indicating their name, the type of vaccine taken and the date of the last dose.
Those who have not been vaccinated must present a document from a reputable laboratory or administrator showing a negative test result taken no later than 72 hours before entering the park.
Children under 12 are not required to present any documents.
Once inside the park, visitors should wear a mask both indoors and outdoors, unless actively eating or drinking.
Be sure to check out all of our coverage of Los Angeles, COVID-19, and all other travel news.
Sources
2/ https://www.travelawaits.com/2702075/universal-studios-hollywood-entry-requirements-for-guests/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]