Unvaccinated Miles Teller cost studio millions, report says

Miles Teller is one of many prominent actors at the center of a heated debate in Hollywood about artists who have expressed skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine or who refuse to be vaccinated.

A new story in the Hollywood Reporter addresses this debate, reporting the case of an anonymous high-profile actor, said to be unvaccinated, who was working on a film this summer when he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized.

The actor “was known to the cast and the crew as being dismissive of vaccines,” the reporter said, but after the star tested positive for COVID-19, other members of the team also fell. sick, causing production to stop for three weeks and ultimately costing the production company seven figures.

The daily mail said Thursday that the Hollywood Reporter account aligns with its previous report which claimed that Teller caused headaches on the set of his new movie by refusing to get the vaccine. The Mail said his positive test at the end of July had forced production to stop on the set of “The Offer,” a Paramount + series about the making of “The Godfather.”

The Daily Mail quoted a production source as saying, “Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn’t even pass the test. Now he brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to stop. “

The Daily Mail also reported that the work stoppage cost the production company $ 6 million. At the time, Tellers’ publicist told the Daily Mail their “facts are incorrect,” while a Paramount + representative told The Hollywood Reporter that the number was under $ 6 million.

For his report, the Hollywood Reporter declined to name the actor involved in the shutdown, saying he did not flout any specific protocol on the project.

The publication cited the names of two other stars who have openly rejected COVID-19 vaccines, while pointing out that the industry has yet to adopt universal mandates. Instead, film and TV studios have left it up to individual producers to determine who on a set should show proof of vaccination. Typically, key players in any project should be vaccinated, mainly because they cannot wear masks when performing in scenes, the reporter said.

Skeptics include Letitia Wright, filming Marvels “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, and Rob Schneider, filming Netflix’s sports comedy “Home Team”. The two shared anti-vaccine positions on social media, while Wright expressed similar views on the set for the Atlanta production of “Black Panther,” the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Wright was rejected for his publications, according to Newsweek. In December, the British actress tweeted a video of a London minister who questioned the legitimacy of COVID-19 vaccines, expressed skepticism of climate change and made transphobic comments.

Wright then released a statement saying she did not intend to ‘hurt anyone’ but only wanted to ‘express my concerns about what we are putting in our bodies,’ Newsweek said . She then deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts and quietly separated from her entire team of U.S. representatives.

Pro-vaccine stars have raised their voice a lot more, with George Clooney saying it was “stupid” for some of his colleagues to denigrate COVID vaccines, the Hollywood Reporter said.

“It’s stupid because every generation in our country for more than a lifetime has been asked to sacrifice something for the safety of their neighbor – getting shot, fighting the Nazis,” Clooney said. “Anyone here is being asked to get shot in the arm and put on a mask. Grow up. Do something.”

In July, Sean Penn stayed out of the filming of NBCUniversals’ Watergate-era limited series “Gaslit” for two months until he and the studio could strike a deal requiring all of the major cast and crew members. the project team are vaccinated, according to the Hollywood Reporter. noted. The Oscar winner’s CORE organization has been instrumental in providing COVID-19 testing and large-scale vaccine distribution in Los Angeles County.