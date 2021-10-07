The glacial rhythm prevents a fright film

item

Fear is relative. When it comes to horror as a genre, which frightens some may not frighten all. And between the marketing strategy and the October release date of the latest A24, “Lamb,” it would be natural to assume that this is a horror film meant to take advantage of the spooky season. What a disappointment, then, that “Lamb” turns out to be a bait and switch. The film focuses on family loss, transformative grief, and second chances found in children, and all of this can be touching in a special way. But afraid? There are few of them here.

To be fair to “Lamb” director and co-writer Valdimar Jóhannsson, he describes his latest film as “a classic drama with genre and surreal elements”. If A24 hadn’t built an ad campaign around a flock of sheep as evil and vengeful beings, maybe the expectations for “Lamb” wouldn’t be so high. Alas.

There are glimmers in the movie’s “Lamb” that could have been: one that leaned into popular horror, one that was more explicit in describing how our fears seem to come to life at night, or one that featured surreal elements and asked us not to accept them, but to challenge them. Instead, great expanses of “Lamb” pass in which life is lived, but not much else is happening. There is little narrative tension after brief inconveniences that the characters deal with quickly. And although Noomi Raptor (“The girl with the dragon tattoo, “”Passion“), Hilmir Snær Guðnason (“Polite people“) and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson base the film emotionally, they seem to exist outside of the film’s attempt at fear. Their performances don’t quite match the environment the film envelops them in, and the result is a strangely dissonance soft.

Maybe this methodology is meant to lull us into complacency and accept the weirdness onscreen, until the film decides that what we’ve come to consider normal can no longer be treated as. Phone. But this pivot occurs so quickly, and with so little payoff, that “Lamb” ends in frustration rather than accomplishment.

About Lamb: Silence in a sheep farm

Set in the Icelandic countryside, “Lamb” follows married couple María (Rapace) and Ingvar (Guðnason), who run a sheep farm. Months, and maybe even years, go by without them seeing anyone else in this land where the sun never sets. They treat each other with affectionate affection but also with a kind of polite distance. They have their own routines, spend time in separate areas of their home, and barely speak during dinner. A tragedy in their past is implied, and a room full of children’s items remains unused.

Until the day when, during the lambing season, María and Ingvar experience something strange. In a scene that captures the subtle facial expressions Guðnason and Rapace use to build their characters, husband and wife decide to bring home a particular lamb. What happens after this choice motivates the rest of “Lamb”: the joy that María and Ingvar find in their new roles as parents of a creature they name Ada, the unease that the brother of Ingvar Pétur (Haraldsson) brings in their domestic happiness with his unexpected arrival, and the intrusion on their farm detected by the family dog, but no one else.

See Lamb for: subtle and precise play, beautiful cinematography

The film is incredibly poor in dialogue, so entire scenes are built around the trio of tiny reactions from the actors to each other and to the mysterious and inexplicable Ada. Some part is provocative (María’s recurring nightmare of sheep watching her; Pétur initially an impassive reaction to Ada), part is rightfully poignant (the tenderness with which Ingvar treats Ada), and most are shot with precise beauty. by cinematographer Eli Arenson.

But “Lamb” struggles to convey how much sincerity or acceptance we should apply to what’s happening on screen, and the result is both narrative and emotional turmoil. Is it objectively real, or subjectively real for the characters? Should our opinions on these two possibilities differ? “Lamb” cannot decide.

A major difficulty is the failure of the film, until its last moments, to visualize Ada with the same depth and the same nuance as her human characters. At this point, it’s too little, too late. And while Rapace, in particular, offers some unsettling moments throughout “Lamb,” the film’s monotony hinders any haunting impact Jóhannsson might have wanted. For a horror movie worthy of Halloween, walk past “Lamb”.

