In James Bond, Daniel Craig eclipses the filmExBulletin



toggle legend Nicola Dove / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

It has been over a year since No time to die was supposed to open in theaters, and while the pandemic is far from over, the film’s long-awaited release bodes well for an industry that could use it.

No matter if James Bond can save the world, can he save movies in the era of COVID domination and streaming services? I have no idea. I can only say it’s a poignant pleasure to see Daniel Craig as Bond on the big screen one last time, even though the film around him is rarely as good as him.

But this has always been the case with Craig Bond films, with the sole exception of Casino Royale, the first and still the best of the five. Craig left his mark on the character from the get-go: like any good 007, he’s shown he can wear a tuxedo and throw double senses easily.

But he was also a colder, broodier James Bond, closer to Sean Connery than to Roger Moore, but with a painful vulnerability of his own. With that Bond, it was personal: we saw how anguished he could be when he lost the love of his life, Vesper Lynd, a tragedy that haunted him in future films and continues to haunt him. haunt in this one.

As No time to die begins, Bond was removed from active service at MI6 for a time and started a new life with Madeleine Swann, played by La Seydoux. But he can’t shake Vesper’s memory, and before a long tragedy tears Bond and Madeleine apart, setting a somber tone that’s beautifully captured by Billie Eilish’s opening theme song.

Five years later, Bond is prowling in Jamaica when a new criminal plot convinces him to end his retirement. The plot is too busy and complicated to be summed up in detail: let’s just say it’s a deadly plague of DNA-targeting nanobots that could wipe out millions of people around the world, which seems only close enough to our actual pandemic to suggest why the studio might have chosen to withhold the one-year image.

That said, nothing on No time to die seems particularly timely or urgent. This is the usual assemblage of shots from the Bond movie, which is nothing to complain about, of course, since the gadgets, one-liners, martinis, sex shots are the lifeblood of this series.

But more than once during No time to die, I wondered if these familiar rhythms could not have been struck with a little more panache. Did it really take four writers including the great Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the comedic genius behind Chip bag to come up with such a professional script? And between Christoph Waltz as returning villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld and Rami Malek as new villain Lyutsifer Safin, did the movie really need of them scheming megalomaniacs, both of whom have facial disfigurements to conveniently signal how bad they are?

Returning to MI6, Lashana Lynch plays a highly capable new spy who has been assigned Bond code 007. But their professional rivalry never really takes off. The film rests on a more solid foundation with former Bond colleagues: M by Ralph Fiennes, Moneypenny by Naomie Harris and Q by Ben Whishaw are as charming as ever. And a formidable Ana de Armas, though underused, almost steals the image of an agent who teams up with Bond on a mission to Havana. It’s a witty and suspenseful sequence, with enough flirtatious fun and wacky stunts to regain some of that Bond movie escape fun.

For the most part, that pleasure only returns sporadically during the film’s two hours and 43 minutes. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga whose credits include the African war drama The beasts of no nation and the first season of Real detective, is a talented filmmaker with an elegant manner of acting. But it’s a Twilight Bond movie, and the vibe is extremely dark. There are continuing reminders of Bond’s advanced age, past regrets and losses. The final showdown feels less like a climax and more like a blessing.

Craig has been a formidable James Bond, maybe even the best, and his departure certainly deserves a little fanfare. But I admired the momentum behind this very long farewell without feeling as moved as I wanted. There’s something a little too tense and awkward about the tragic emotional arc that the filmmakers have loaded Bond with over the past several films, and it seems like more than the character can handle. Will Bond one day be allowed to become Bond again, a dashing thug skilfully leaping from capers to capers? Not this time but maybe next.