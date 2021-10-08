



Home Events Fun events and live entertainment at Sebastian Weekend October 8-10 Sebastian is full of fun charity and Halloween events and talented local musicians this weekend. So get out there and enjoy the beautiful fall weather! Top 5 Recommendations Whiskey Stills & Nash at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge LaPorte Farms Scarecrow Construction Contest ($ 10 donation) Details below 7th Annual Wieners (HALO No-Kill Rescue Charity Event) at Pareidolia Brewing Company NFL Game Day at Capt Hirams Sandbar Group therapy group at Mash Monkeys Brewing Co. Friday October 8: 3:00 p.m. The Leafy Greens Band at Capt Hirams Sandbar

5:00 p.m. Dinner (open to the public) (Cost $) at the American Legion Post 189 (807 Louisiana Sebastian Ave.)

5:00 p.m. Live music at Mulligans Beach House

6:00 p.m. Charlie Q at Mash Monkeys Brewing Co.

6.30 p.m. SolParty at Pareidolia Brewing Company

7:00 p.m. Eric Lee Webb at Tiki Bar & Grill

7:00 p.m. Push Time at Barefoot Bay Lakeside (Must have a Barefoot Bay resident or guest pass)

7:30 p.m. Report to Capt Hirams Sandbar

8:30 p.m. Whiskey Stills & Nash at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge Saturday October 9: 10 a.m. Scarecrow building contest at LaPorte Farms ($ 10 donation) Bring clothes and accessories (There will be cash prizes!)

12:00 p.m. Start of Firehouse Dawgs (food truck) at Mash Monkeys Brewing Co. (until 6:00 p.m.)

1:00 p.m. 7th Annual Wieners with Robert Johnson in concert at the Pareidolia Brewing Company (end at 5:00 p.m.)

1:00 p.m. Guy and Frankie at Tiki Bar & Grill

2:00 p.m. Dave Scott & Tumbleweed at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge

3:00 p.m. Tom Jackson Duo at Capt Hirams Sandbar

4:00 p.m. Eric Lee Webb at The Old Fish House in Grant

5:00 p.m. Live music at Mulligans Beach House

6:00 p.m. Le Kore at Barefoot Bay Lakeside (Must have a Barefoot Bay resident or guest pass)

7:00 p.m. Dickie Fredericks Band at Tiki Bar & Grill

7:30 p.m. Switchover to Capt Hirams Sandbar

8:30 p.m. Perfect Tuesday at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge Sunday October 10: 12:00 p.m. Cousin’s Maine Lobster (food truck) at Mash Monkeys Brewing Co. (until 6:00 p.m.)

1:00 p.m. NFL Game Day at Capt Hirams Sandbar

2:00 p.m. Bruce Katz at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge

2:00 p.m. The Phoenix Band at Barefoot Bay Lakeside (Must have a Barefoot Bay resident or guest pass)

2:00 p.m. Jeff Marquis at Tiki Bar & Grill

3:00 p.m. Group therapy group at Mash Monkeys Brewing Co.

4:00 p.m. Stay tuned at The Old Fish House in Grant

