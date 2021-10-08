Hellraiser Reboot Pinhead Actor Celebrates Casting With Puzzle Box Picture





Hellraiser reboot star Jamie Clayton shows off the famous puzzle box from the horror film series while celebrating his role as the new Pinhead.

Hellraiser Reboot star Jamie Clayton is reacting to being the new Pinhead. The original Pinhead began to haunt horror fans’ nightmares in classic Clive Barkershellish style in 1987. Of course, Pinhead was never officially the name of the demonic character Doug Bradley created in this first one. Hellraiser movie. Bradleys Pinhead also never intended to become a recurring horror film figure who has been the central antagonist of a whole series of Hellraiser movies. Now Hellraiser receives a reboot from director David Bruckner and writer / producer David S. Goyer. It was previously stated that Barker was not involved in the film and instead was developing aHellraiser TV show for HBO Max starring David Gordon Green, but it was just reported that Barker is a producer on the reboot after all.

Related: How Hellraiser 4 Killed Pinhead (Was It Permanent?) Of course a new Hellraiser the movie needs a whole new Pinhead. Earlier today it was revealed that Sens8 Actor Clayton was cast to portray a genre-traded version of the iconic horror villain. Clayton Quickly took to Twitter to react to her casting announcement and she brought a boyfriend to help her celebrate. See the post in the space below: Click here to see the original post Claytons casting news arrives as Hellraiser just finished filming in Serbia. The rest of the films announced to the cast include Odessa Azion (Great Army), Brandon Flynn (13 reasons why), Goran Visnjic (COM)The boys), Drew Starkey (Scream: The TV Series), Adam Faison (Everything will be alright), Aoife Hinds (Normal people) and Hiam Abbass (Succession) in undisclosed roles. Interestingly, it has already been reported that Azion is playing Pinhead, but this information has clearly proven to be incorrect. This report, however, correctly revealed the gender swap from Pinhead to Bruckners. Hellraiser. Of course, the whole genre question is sort of irrelevant with Pinhead, as Barkers’ original short story The Hellbound Heart described the character as being androgynous. Besides Pinhead is a demon from hell, and can therefore be just about anything (except nice). Indeed, Bruckner previously stated that his Hellraiser would reject the mythology built on the original film by its many bad sequels and go straight back to Barkers’ story for inspiration. This is obviously good news for fans who thought the Hellraiser brand had been seriously diluted over the years. It might not be good news, however, that Barker himself only serves as a producer on the reboot. It’s entirely possible of course that Bruckners will tackle Hellraiser will manage to breathe new life into the franchise with Barker only tangentially involved. But longtime fans of Pinhead and the rest of the Cenobites will understandably be skeptical of any movie calling itself. Hellraiser it’s not written or directed by the man who imagined the first movie and its many hellish sites. Hellraiser is expected to arrive on Hulu but does not yet have a release date for the streamer. More: Hellraiser: The Actor Who Almost Played Pinhead On Doug Bradley Source: Jamie Clayton / Twitter Batman footage highlights Catwoman vs. Pattinson fight ahead of new trailer

About the Author Dan Zinski

(2498 articles published)

Dan Zinski is a freelance writer who currently contributes regularly to Screen Rant. His previous endeavors include writing about sports, general pop culture, celebrity gossip, and various other forms of insane distraction. To date, it has left around 100 unfinished storylines in its wake, the majority of which have thankfully been removed from our plane of existence entirely. He currently resides where his head is. His hobbies include eating Doritos, playing Atari games, avoiding eye contact, and drinking excessive amounts of coffee. Her favorite actors are Greta Garbo, Humphrey Bogart, Robert Mitchum, Cate Blanchett, Groucho Marx and Richard Burton. His all-time favorite movie critics are Pauline Kael, Manny Farber and of course himself. He considers Rogue One to be one of the great parodies in history. More from Dan Zinski

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/hellraiser-reboot-movie-jamie-clayton-casting-image/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos