“The Blacklist” star Harry Lennix studied to be a priest





Before Harry Lennix fought bad guys on “The Blacklist”, he was training to save souls in a seminary. The 56-year-old, who studied for five years to become a priest, says all that the theological training has not been in vain because it has helped him become a better actor. “You have to be able to answer people’s questions,” the “The Matrix Reloaded” star told Page Six. “These questions are sometimes quite deep and require a lot of thought and preparation to answer them. “ Lennix says he studied to join the Dominican Order and was halfway through the ordination process when he turned to acting. Lennix also acknowledged that there had been “increased scrutiny” of the Catholic Church in recent years “rightly, you know priests have a particular burden, a certain obligation to be incredibly scrupulous,” before d ‘add that it is not only Catholic priests who have come under fire in recent years for alleged abuses. The Chicago-born actor has a long list of credits, which means he’s recognized by fans of all ages. “For the elderly, it’s ‘The Five Heartbeats’,” he explained. “For the younger ones, it’s movies like ‘Stomp the Yard’ and ‘Batman v Superman’.” Looks like the priesthood hasn’t left him completely, Lennix likened superhero movies to religious experiences. Lennix currently stars in “The Blacklist” alongside James Spader. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images “People were going to see passionate movies, religious movies and I think these superheroes kind of took the place of that. People with superpowers who have ancient wisdom or tradition that is superhuman, ”he said. Lennix believes things have improved for actors of color over the past few years “in terms of the quantity, there’s a lot more, the number of platforms, from streaming to cable to traditional forms.” But he adds that this is not always a good thing. “I think the quality, however, still leaves a lot to be desired,” he admitted. “You know that something poor isn’t necessarily an improvement. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2021/10/07/the-blacklist-star-harry-lennix-studied-to-be-a-priest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos