Developing Streaming Shows – The Hollywood Reporter





Univision is already looking to bolster its next global streaming service, well ahead of its launch in 2022. On Thursday, the Spanish-language media giant announced a first deal with actor-director Eugenio Derbez and his 3Pas Studios, with streaming being a key part of the deal. The deal covers both scripted and unscripted Spanish content for television and theatrical projects, which will be featured on its platforms, including its upcoming subscription streaming service and ad-supported tier. Derbez will produce and in some cases can perform in projects. It will also acquire family-friendly content for what the company calls the “Derbez Channel,” which will be part of its AVOD service and will initially launch in Latin America. Univision has announced that it will present its global streaming strategy after the completion of its merger with Mexican television giant Televisa. Wade Davis, CEO of Univision, will lead the combined company. “This partnership is a testament to how we are doubling down on our commitment to create the best and largest Spanish-language streaming service in the world, one that will house top-level Spanish-language creative talent,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo. , president and chief transformation officer at Univision, in a statement. Derbez, who is one of Mexico’s best-known comedians and filmmakers – his 2013 film Instructions not included became the highest-grossing Spanish-language film in the United States – also appeared in films like How to be a Latin lover and Dora and the lost city of gold. His most recent projects have been CODA, which debuted at Sundance and was released in August, and the Apple series Acapulco. Univision already has the right to Instructions not included, as well as two of Derbez’s sitcoms, On the right and in Derbez and The P. Luche family.

