film by Chandan Roy Sanyals shot on smartphone becomes finalist of a film festival in Spain | Bollywood

Chandan director Roy Sanyals So Sicily has been selected as a finalist at the Cinephone International Smart Phone Film Festival in Barcelona, ​​Spain. He shot it on a smartphone with a four-member team across Italy for a month in 2019.

After writing So Sicily, I thought that instead of asking people for money to do it, I collaborated with two other friends. We decided to shoot it our way. Subsequently, I contacted another actor friend who lives in Munich. She traveled from Munich to Italy and we met in Sicily where we did a workshop, he shares, adding that he also performed there.

Sanyal wishes that without the pandemic he would have sent the film to other film festivals as well. However, he really enjoyed the process: there are some stories you can tell with just a camera and an actor. We toured through oceans, deserts, forts, palaces, churches, trains, ships, airports and stations. We took a car from Rome and drove to southern Italy. We also took the car to a boat.

Over the years, Jab actor Harry Met Sejal (2017) has made a few short films with his own money and shared them with his directors for their feedback. They did really well. I showed them to people I admire like Vishal Bhardwaj, Prakash Jha and Imtiaz Ali. They enjoyed my storytelling and encouraged me to make more movies.

But does he ever plan to make a feature film? Yes, I wrote. I want to tell new stories and make new-age stories a bit like Godard who caused a new wave in French cinema. I started to think beyond acting now. I often see myself as an actor in other people’s stories because it can help me as a narrator, Sanyal concludes.