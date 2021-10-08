Bollywood Star Kids who have been caught up in controversy over the years

Every once in a while there’s some sort of controversy going around the back streets of B-town. Not only the actors, but also the star children become part of the controversy. From famous children turned actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to popular child stars like Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, get involved in drug cases, drug trafficking, controversial statements, murder cases and others.

Recently, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made headlines for being arrested for drug use and trafficking at a party on a cruise in Mumbai. While celebrities can bring glamor to the world, they can also take the spots with them. Here is a list of famous children and their controversies dug in the depths!

# 1. Sarah Ali Khan

Last year, around this time, Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was questioned by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in connection with drugs. The screenplay was linked to the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Even though she had denied the charges, NCB had filed indictments against her.

# 2. Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has also been summoned by the NCB (Bureau of Narcotics Control) in connection with the drug case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the IndiaTV report, during questioning, Shraddha denied using drugs but also admitted that she attended parties hosted by Sushant and that the late actor used to use drugs. in his vanity.

# 3. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Pandey, is one of the most popular child stars that makes the headlines every now and then. Ananya once said she was ready to go to the University of Southern California to study. One of her alleged classmates later said the actress was lying about her college admission.

But soon enough, the actress brushed aside all allegations and rumors by sharing a photo, accompanied by a caption that read:

“… As I said earlier, I was accepted by USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism for a major in communication in the spring semester of 2018. But since I was shooting for my first movie and the release date was pushed back later, I had to request a postponement (meaning postponing my admission) twice – first in fall 2018 and later in fall 2019, which ‘they graciously agreed to do. In my case, I was only able to postpone my admission twice, so I won’t go to college (for now), since I decided to continue my acting career. ”

# 4. Sonam kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor, is a Bollywood actress. But, above all, she is known for her fashion game and silly controversial statements. She once revealed in an interview when talking about how it felt when she was not called a good actress, she said:

“If you’re not good-looking, they think you’re a good actor. Just because you look ordinary and speak loudly doesn’t mean you’re a good actress.”

Don’t Miss: 17 Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Have Successful, Super Rich Millionaire Husbands

# 5. Sooraj Pancholi

Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi has carried on his father’s legacy by being in the controversial spotlight. His name had appeared in controversies over Jiah Khan’s suicide, based on his suicide note which indicated their strained relationship. Jiah’s mother later accused the actor of being the murderer of her daughter. She had even taken the case to court, but according to her, Sooraj was never used to showing up on time. In his words:

“The case was closed by the police. Who brought the case to court? I did it. I was appearing for the hearing, my lawyer, my team appeared. I spent money like water to get justice for my daughter. the time, the hero [Sooraj] is not there. The court had to wait for the arrival of this accused. When he comes, he brings the media with him and laughs like nothing has happened. I fly from London every month for the hearings.

# 6. Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, named Navya Naveli Nanda had appeared in a leaked MMS scandal with Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan. In the video, the two star children were seen sharing a private moment. Internet users had stormed this news and had started to shame the children of celebrities. But later it turned out that they weren’t the star kids, but rather the lookalikes.

# 7. Fardeen Khan

Years ago, Fardeen Khan, son of veteran actor Feroz Khan, was arrested while buying a small amount of cocaine. His case fell under Article 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). But being the first offender, he had obtained immunity from prosecution under section 64A of the NDPS Act.

Recommended Reading: 16 Celebrities Who Died Young, Here’s The Reason For Their Premature Disappearances

# 8. Great strategy

Excellent strategy, Ek Deewana Tha actor, is the son of veteran Bollywood actors, Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. He himself confessed to having started using drugs at the age of 13. He said while writing a column for Mid-day:

“My first real drug was a troubled childhood. Constantly faced with an internal dilemma, the voices in my head debating my place and who I am, the drugs came disguised as a glitzy escape. Over the years, I became familiar with the narcotic belly, which led to my first encounter with drugs at the age of 13.

But then he went to rehab and got better every day. He continued in this conversation:

“I realized that I hadn’t looked myself in the eye since I started to get high. After multiple episodes that made me feel like a miserable drug prisoner, I finally decided to seek professional help. My family refused to see their loved one slowly attempt suicide and encouraged me to enroll in drug rehab.

# 9. Salman khan

Over the years, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, son of Salim Khan, has given hit movies to the Hindi film industry. But, apart from being a great actor, Salman Khan also made headlines due to his controversial behavior. His list of controversies covers everything from assault cases to toxic relationships to hit and run, but the blackbuck poaching case is still a long-standing one.

Also Read: Dharmendra Cooking With Son, Sunny Deol In This Childhood Photo Is Pure Father-Son Goal

#ten. Sanjay Dutt

The Munnabhai from Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, son of Sunil Dutt and Nargis, had been the subject of controversy for a long time. Whether it’s a bomb explosion or drug use. On one of the talk shows, he said:

“I feel like I’m the chosen one. I keep getting in trouble but I keep getting through it. God has always been there for me. I used to reassure myself that maybe if I ‘had been out, I would have been killed and it is God’s way to protect me – by keeping me in jail. And so far I think I have done well on all the tests he has undergone . ”

# 11. Rahul bhatt

The name of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s son, Rahu Bhatt, was once mentioned in a controversy during the 11/26 bombings in Mumbai. His friendship with Pakistani-American David Headley and his testimony had put Rahul in a controversial position. Headley had said he wanted to recruit Rahul as an inter-service intelligence agent. But, Rahul brushed off all these rumors. In an interview with NDTV, he said:

“David Headley is an avid fitness enthusiast. He came to me for advice on fitness … I’ve met Headley 8-10 times. Headley’s photos in the media don’t look like the ones I’ve met. I’m ready to help the police … the police gave me a clear note. I never showed him (Headley) any place to live or work. ”

# 12. Aryan Khan

Years ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan was accused of leaking a private MMS with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who later turned out to be a false. But recently his name appeared in a drug controversy over a rave night while cruising in Mumbai. Even though he tries to deny his share of consumption, his WhatsApp chats reveal he’s part of the connection. Now his bail has also been denied.

Being in the spotlight every time is not easy for actors or their children. Each of their steps is measured, each track is watched and they are greatly humiliated or trolled for their incidents. Let us know in the comments which controversy was unknown to you.

SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)