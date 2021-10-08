“Squid Game” on the origin of Robot Doll – The Hollywood Reporter





Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ho-yeon, the cast of the hugely popular Netflix series Squid game, appeared virtually on Wednesday’s episode of Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon and revealed why the series quickly became one of the streaming site’s most successful shows. Fallon noted that Squid game, which hit Netflix on September 17, is currently number one on the platform in 90 countries. The 9-episode series is about a group of players competing in children’s games for a cash prize with deadly stakes. Of success, Park, who plays Sang-woo, said: “I’m so thankful that so many people are watching this through so much media, but I feel [the success] even more at this very moment. It’s true. I can feel it in my bones. “ Wi, who plays Jun-ho, added: “I really think part of the appeal is Korean kids games. It can be very original, refreshing, and shocking at the same time for viewers around the world. I also feel like we did a good job of expressing the true human nature of the raw greed and human nature that took place inside the games, which I think resonates with a lot of audiences. . One of the most recognizable moments of the South Korean show of the first episode is a dangerous version of the game “Red Light, Green Light”. During play, a giant robotic doll detects each of the players’ movements and if the doll senses a player is moving after saying “red light” then that player is immediately shot and killed. Jung, who portrays Sae-byeok, said the doll is actually from Korean textbooks. She said to the host, “When we were at school, there were characters – one is a boy and the other is a girl. The boy was called Chulsoo, and the girl was called Younghee and that’s her. Despite its grim premise, the series has some light moments that have happened on and offscreen. Lee recalled an improvised interaction between his character, Seong Gi-hun, and by Jung Sae-byeok. He described a scene from the premiere where Seong accidentally meets Sae-byeok, who drops his coffee. “Usually you would pick it up and hand it to him, but I noticed the straw on the ground, so I improvised and tried to put the straw back in the cup ”, Lee said. “I tried to do this several times. It made Ho-yeon crack so hard that she couldn’t lift her head. Park also shared that he had a personal connection to the series: “It was pretty amazing because the premiere of Squid game was at 4:00 p.m. KST, and the first time I met my son was at 3:50 p.m. ”He added,“ So he’s my lucky charm and a bundle of blessings for me. My friends and many people around me call it “Baby Squid”. Later, the actors competed in a segment of “Schoolyard Games”. Watch the interview below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/squid-game-cast-shows-success-red-light-green-light-doll-1235028063/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos