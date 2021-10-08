It’s time for Bollywood celebrities to stop glorifying and normalizing drug abuse

Drug addiction is a complex issue and since Bollywood is the center of all the media spotlight, celebrities need to behave responsibly and exhibit social conduct that inspires young people to be creative.

If you take the drunkenness out of art, most of the art will be uncreated, a senior creative director once shared this scary fact of the creative life with me while rolling a pot of marijuana. I was an intern at one of the largest advertising companies in the world, coming from a middle class, values-driven family, a pure vegetarian Brahmin teacher, dressed in khadi, from a small town. It was my first culture shock.

Marijuana, at that time, was either a necessity of the poor or a privilege of the rich. And getaway for creative souls. I had no idea at that time that soon I would be part of the same culture as the culture of drug addiction.

Since Antiquity, poets, painters, musicians, writers, actors, etc., have been associated with wine and women. Many great artists have died of addiction or syphilis. When I joined the entertainment world, anyone who smoked marijuana was looked down upon. Usually, theater performers smoked weed because of its cheap price. But not a lot of movie artists. They drank Black Label. Almost everyone was an alcoholic. Alcohol was celebrated. Alcoholics, even more. Today, most are into drugs, and alcohol is just an old, sweet cousin.

Millions of Indians are addicted to alcohol, cannabis and opiates, and drug abuse is a pervasive phenomenon in Indian society, according to a report jointly released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Indian Ministry of Social Justice. According to this report, in India, cannabis, heroin and opium are the most commonly used drugs, but the prevalence of methamphetamine is also increasing. The number of people who inject drugs has also increased dramatically. There are one million registered heroin users in India, with an overall estimate of five million users. About 2.8% of Indians between the ages of 10 and 75 (individuals 3.1 crores) consume cannabis (bhang, ganja and charas).

These users come from all walks of life, spread across India. Why is it then that Bollywood and its stars are blamed for the exponential increase in drug abuse? Instead of the entertainment and music industry, I use the Bollywood brand because today it means everything in entertainment. Delhi has 25,000 drug addicted schoolchildren. In some cases even 8-year-olds. Shouldn’t the state, school, society and parents be responsible for an 8-year-old’s cocaine addiction? How can we still say that Bollywood is responsible for the increase in addiction among young people? Because it is mostly true.

If you take a close look around you will find that over the last decade or so substance use has taken root in our cultures. Try to imagine a celebratory event, from the birth of a child to your grandparents’ 90th birthday, political or religious events, no beer vendors or a wedding without champagne toast, Bollywood fashion, songs Bollywood and Bollywood dance.

Acceptance of drugs and alcohol has spread in movies and music where addiction is glamorized and romanticized to such an extent that it becomes a compulsive MOFO. MOFO, because you are bombarded with the occasional use of drugs and alcohol in movies and music. According to some American findings regarding the barrage of drug and alcohol use in the entertainment world, we can cite:

Drugs are present in almost half of all music videos, including alcohol (35%), tobacco (10%) and illicit drugs (13%).

A scene of alcohol use is shown on television every 22 minutes, a scene of smoking every 57 minutes, and a scene of illicit drug use every 112 minutes.

71% of prime-time TV shows describe alcohol consumption, 19% tobacco use, 20% illicit drug use and 3% illicit drug use.

Over a third of all alcohol consumption scenes on TV shows are humorous, while less than a quarter of alcohol consumption scenes show negative consequences.

The average teenager is exposed to almost 85 drug references per day in popular music.

40 percent of profiles on social networking sites refer to drug addiction.

Numerous studies have shown that movies, television and music can strongly influence the decisions of children and adolescents, as well as adults. The actions of celebrities have a major impact on our decisions.

Recent neuroscience research has found that celebrity endorsements activate regions of the brain involved in making positive associations, building trust, and encoding memories. In this regard, our sources of entertainment contribute significantly to the risk of substance use. Some of the research findings supporting this influence include:

Exposure to films depicting alcohol strongly predicts the early onset of alcohol use and binge drinking in adolescents.

Increased consumption of popular music is associated with the use of marijuana.

Teens who watch adult movies are 6 times more likely to try marijuana.

Teens who spend time on a social networking site are twice as likely to use marijuana as teens who don’t visit these sites.

Studies have also shown that the actions of celebrities can greatly influence public health decisions.

Today, the media spends hours and pages after pages covering celebrity lifestyles and parties. Recently, during the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, many celebrities have posted their photos of Maldives vacations and as soon as travel restrictions were lifted the island nation was inundated with young middle-class Indian tourists.

The lifestyles of the rich and famous often include heavy drinking, illicit drug use, and risky behavior. The problem with spotlights is that they come with a lot of pressure and judgment from others. Not everyone is able to cope with it successfully, so they turn to drugs or alcohol instead. The Addiction and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) estimates that in the arts, entertainment and recreation industry, 13.7% of people have used an illicit drug in the past month.

Movies are not the only source of addiction in the entertainment industry. Many artists sing about drug use in their songs and almost seem to be bragging about it. As the director of the board of directors of CBFC, I have reviewed many songs in Punjabi and Hindi that highlight and promote alcohol and drugs among young people.

It’s no secret that many celebrities tend to use drugs. Famous singers, rappers, actors and other actors in the entertainment industry are generally open about their habits, and this is evidenced by their music and documented social behaviors. We’ve seen it in TV shows, movies, music videos, and even in their personal social media content. Whether drug use is blatant or serves a purpose in a script, these two aspects beg the question: Does Bollywood culture glorify drug abuse? The answer is categorical Yes.

When you think of Bollywood or any entertainment industry, what comes to your mind? Celebrities with glamorous lifestyles, money, parties, designer clothes, luxury cars, sex and addiction. Celebrities are often seen in social activities that involve going out, club appearances, parties, paid vacations, etc. Two things common to all these outings are drugs and alcohol. Young people, easily influenced, are led to believe that:

Success gives you the right to confidently engage in substance use

Celebrities do it, so you can too

Drugs and alcohol don’t derail their lives, so it won’t affect yours

When Miley Cyrus posts pictures of herself on Instagram using hashtags such as #drugaddict and #alcoholic or when rappers Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg constantly post and discuss their affinity for marijuana, that content causes the normalization of marijuana. drug abuse.

I think drug abuse is a complex issue and since Bollywood is in the center of all the media spotlight it is essential and wise that celebrities behave responsibly and exhibit social conduct that inspires young people to be creative and filmmakers make sure they don’t glamorize or normalize drugs. abuse. I am sure that today Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan would agree with me.

The writer is an award-winning national filmmaker, bestselling author and creative guru. He tweets to @vivekagnihotri. The opinions expressed are personal.