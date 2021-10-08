Entertainment
Amazon star Jacqueline Bisset on “danger” in Hollywood
Jacqueline Bisset seems a little perplexed by the state of the world these days.
“I wonder why the world is so out of whack and just the lack of discipline in people,” she reflected in an exclusive conversation with The Post. “It’s just awful.”
“And there is so much dishonesty and so many bulls – – t, you know,” the actress continued before adding with genuine British stoicism, “You have to stick to your own values, and you have to keep going. to put one foot in front of the other. “
Bisset is currently visible in the film “Birds of Paradise” by Amazon Prime, in which she plays Madame Brunelle, ballet teacher at the prestigious Opra national de Paris.
“It was a great role. It’s a little smaller in the movie than when I did it, ”she conceded. “It’s been reduced a bit, but that’s the way it is.”
The British-born actress, 77, began her film career in 1965 and went on to star three years later with roles in “The Detective”, “Bullitt” and “The Sweet Ride”. Bisset also used his fluency in French, thanks to his French mother, in François Truffaut’s 1973 masterpiece, “Day for Night”.
But it was his appearance in 1977’s “The Deep” that solidified his status, aided by the film’s memorable promotional posters, featuring Bisset in a wet, sticky white T-shirt.
Although she acknowledges that the Peter Yates film made her a movie star, Bisset was devastated by the overtly sexist photos.
“I tried to stop it,” she revealed. “I tried to get an injunction against them.”
She explains that before she had assiduously “avoided something like that, so it was a bit of a blow.
“It was also a very sporty experience,” Bisset explains of the adventure film. “And it was a dangerous experience to make the movie. We had a lot of trust in each other, we all took care of each other.
“So it seemed completely out of left field that this wet T-shirt. . . no one commented, no one saw it, ”she continued. “We were underwater. We were swimming, my T-shirt was waving. It was quite big.
Despite this, Bisset says she’s never had any #MeToo moments in Hollywood.
“I was very, very determined,” revealed the “Airport” star. “I had a very low point of view on Hollywood before I came, and I didn’t know anything. I didn’t know anything about the movies or the theater or anything when I became an actor. I came here and thought, ‘I can’t stand garbage! I’ll go home if I’m bothered by things. There is nothing wrong with my life in England, and I don’t need it. “
She also added that it is “very important not to be too ambitious in life”.
“You have to be ambitious, but you have to keep your own morals and your own standards. If you allow yourself to be dissuaded from them, you may be in danger, ”Bisset explained. “There is so much danger in this city.
During her long career, Bisset befriended Marcheline Bertrand and was named godmother to her daughter Angelina Jolie. She laughs admits that the Oscar-winning actress didn’t look remarkable as a child, but calls her “a very, very interesting girl.”
The never-married star who chose not to have children admits there are times when she would like to have them, but “you can’t have it all in life. I had other responsibilities that I had to take care of. I couldn’t do it all.
What about the life lessons of the cinema icon?
“I generally think it’s essential to be grateful,” she said. “Extremely grateful. “
