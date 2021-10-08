RVs for sale pay homage to Hollywood action stars with murals





Wild style motorhomes are a rare breed. Businesses and homeowners often go for solid colors or harmless abstract patterns for a pinch of flavor, though one pair of RVs blatantly defy this loose standard. Both, which are for sale in Colorado at KuKu Campers, feature bold murals on the driver’s side. One is that of Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Terminator while the other recreates the 1985’s Chuck Norris in jeans Invasion United States Both are 2016 and 2017 model year Ram ProMaster City vans, and they feature similar interior features. However, one cannot ignore the murals. Schwarzenegger’s recreates the movie poster which showed the Terminator holding the iconic AMT Hardballer .45 Longslide in front of a set of red lasers. Norris’ homage to Invasion USA puts the actor in front of an explosion, a necessary part of any Norris mural, though it replaces the two Uzis he should hold with kittens. Unfortunately, the Norris mural is not included in the sale and will be removed from the van.

4 Pictures Inside there are fewer action stars, although there is plenty of room to stretch out. Both can accommodate up to two people while sporting a two-gallon water cooler, 400-watt inverter, interior LED lights, storage boxes, UBS outlets, an electric fan, and more. The beds are 78 inches long by 48 inches wide. Both vans are powered by the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that sends 178 horsepower (130 kilowatts) to the front wheels. Both are reasonably priced, wall mounted or not. The Terminator has an asking price of $ 16,900. The one from Norris is cheaper, probably because the van doesn’t come with the Norris decals. It has a price of $ 16,500. None of the RVs are packed with features or amenities, but the simple design and clean layout provide an affordable entry point for curious new campers, though the Terminator mural might be a bit overwhelming for some.

