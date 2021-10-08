Hollywood | Culture & Leisure





BEnedict Cumberbatch lost his 2014 Oscar candidacy (for The Imitation Game) to The Theory of Everything star Eddie Redmayne. If the four-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for The Power of the Dog (scheduled for November 17) is any indication, hell will be in contention for an Oscar again. The film is based on a novel about a 1920s Montana rancher who is angry when his brother brings home a new wife and son. Cumberbatch has more movies lined up. The Electric Life of Louis Wain, about an eccentric British artist famous for his distinctive paintings of cats, hits theaters on October 22 and on Amazon Prime on November 5. 17) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, scheduled for March 2022. Four-time Emmy Award-winning Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is also getting buzz at the Oscars. His acting and singing performance in the title role of the musical Cyrano (as in de Bergerac), which arrived on December 21, put the judges and the audience at the Telluride Film Festival on their ears. Dinklages Roxanne is Haley Bennett of Hillbilly Elegy. Oscar-winning director Taylor Hackford plans to reinvent film noir with Sniff, starring Helen Mirren (his wife), Morgan Freeman and Al Pacino, as well as Danny DeVito, who has Freeman and DeVito investigating two murders in a luxury retirement community. Mirren also has the war drama White Bird: A Wonder Story, starring Gillian Anderson (released September 2022), and the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, coming June 2023. In 1970, while visiting the St. Regis Hotel in New York City, I was amazed to see a crowd of beautiful women hanging out in front of the building. Pandemonium struck when the object of their affections arrived. He was the French film star Jean-Paul Belmondo, there advertising his film Borsalino, with Alain Delon. He treated the ladies with charm and grace like a true superstar. Belmondo has starred in classic films like the crime drama Breathless (1960), starring Jean Seberg, and That Man from Rio (1964), and has been compared to James Dean, Marlon Brando and Humphrey Bogart. When Belmondo died on September 6, French TV channels changed their schedules to broadcast his films, attracting more than 6.5 million viewers. The French newspaper The Guardian hailed it as an integral part of the history of French cinema and of France itself. French President Emmanuel Macron called him a national hero. Belmondo refused to go to Hollywood and was content to work exclusively in Europe. He married twice, partnered with four women, including Ursula Andress, and fathered four children. When he left us at 88, you can be sure the ladies were lined up at the Gates of Heaven to catch a glimpse of him. (c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

