Former Hollywood stuntwoman revitalizes downtown Merkel | KTAB

MERKEL Texas (KTAB / KRBC) – Tootie Bland was born in California and spent many years as a Hollywood stuntwoman and animal groomer.

Now she resides in a small town called Noodle, a few miles from Merkel, Texas. Tootie says she has been very blessed in her life and wants to pass this fortune on to the people she loves.

“I have to marry the man of my dreams. We shared the most wonderful world with horses, friends and people. It’s time for me to give back, and that’s what we’re going to do, ”says Bland.

Her late husband was a local boy whose family owned businesses and land in Merkel. This connection became Tootie’s link to the region and the history of this small town.

“Merkel is a city that I have always felt has great potential,” said Bland.

It all started, she says, with a tiny house on Oak Street that was built in the early 1900s.

“I walked into this house and said, ‘I can’t let this happen, you can’t tear this house down,” Bland said.

The purchase and renovation of this house sparked a chain of purchases of Merkel’s historic buildings. Now the buildings of an entire block are demolished to their foundations, to be restored to what they once were.

“All these buildings have a history and belonged to a family. These families are still there, ”says Bland.

This bond between locals and their town is one that Tootie says she doesn’t want to sever, which has led her to recruit local talent for everything from construction and design to wall work.

“I remember these buildings in a way: barricaded. The windows behind me are still boarded up, ”says Chera Chaney, Merkel resident and professional muralist.

Chaney grew up in Merkel, but when her artistic career took off, she followed her out of town. Now, thanks to Tootie, she’s back to mark the spot that made her who she is.

“It’s kind of a highlight in my life because I can do what I love, but also do it in my hometown where I grew up,” says Chaney.

This local involvement has sparked new excitement among the residents of Merkel, according to Chaney.

“People who have had some of these stores for years are actually starting to clean them. They saw that the whole town is really starting to show up and clean up. They want to be a part of it, ”Chaney said.

While most of the community response has been positive, Bland acknowledges that not everyone is on board.

“There has been some reluctance on the part of city officials because change is difficult,” Bland said.

Although she believes that if Merkel is to prosper, some change is needed.

“We have two choices here: either we change and grow or we are going to die,” she said. “We have experienced a slow decline where our businesses left town. Our smart young children have left town.

When complete, Merkel will house a courtyard, a tap house, meat and local produce markets, an art gallery and restaurants. These are just a few of the things she hopes to spark a new identity for Merkel as a destination, while keeping what makes her unique in tact.

“I truly believe that there is a time and that time is now, for people to come back to a simpler and better way of life. We can go to a little bakery and take our grandparents for a cup of coffee, ”says Bland. “Life in the hometown is important and deserves to be preserved. ”