North Hollywood-based Food Forward is reinventing the way to feed those in need – Daily News

Food Forward, a non-profit sustainable agriculture organization, is providing food for local pantries at their Bell facilities on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Food Forward is one of 10 winners for social innovation as part of the Classy Awards 2020 competition (Photo by Keith Durflinger, Photographer contributor)

Wholesale Salvage Manager Leonel Paz examines products ready for distribution to pantries and nonprofits at Food Forward in Bell on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Food Forward is one of 10 winners for social innovation of the Classy Awards 2020 competition. (Photo by Keith Durflinger, Contributing Photographer)

One of the largest social sector awards in the nonprofit world went to a North Hollywood agency for its innovative business model in 2020, resulting in the distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables to thousands of other residents of the food insecure southern California.

Food Forward saved 62 million pounds of perfectly edible fruits and vegetables in 2020 alone, while nearly doubling its network of partner agencies despite the setbacks of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The organization was one of 10 winners out of 1,400 applicants nationwide who completed a rigorous vetting process to earn praise from San Diego-based Classy, ​​a donation platform that helps nonprofit organizations to fundraise online.

The software company has served over 6,000 nonprofit organizations that include the largest organizations down to grassroots operations over the past 10 years. More than $ 3.5 million was raised during that time, according to a spokesperson for the company.

This was our first time applying and winning and we were very humbled to be chosen from the pool of winners, said Rick Nahmias, Founder and CEO of Food Forward. It is an innovation award, of which we are particularly proud because over the past 18 months, with the pandemic, we have innovated to reach many more people. We more than doubled the amount of commodities we moved during this time, but we also innovated systems to reach neighborhoods and regions, including Native American lands where people have been chronically underserved. So the (social) innovation award seemed like a really wonderful validation of the staff’s ability to sort of create a new workflow that didn’t exist two years ago.

The cash prize is not part of the prize, but does include a trophy, two Southwest Airlines round-trip tickets, and bragging rights.

So many nonprofits work around the clock and have really little recognition, so this is a way to uplift those who do such amazingly impactful work for our world and give them a little time in the sun, said Krista. Lamp, Director of Brand, Events and Communications. at Classy. Organizations can boast the notoriety of having won this award among their board members, their supporters, to show that they are a reputed innovative organization. There is the buzz that goes with it. Organizations can use it to capitalize (during giving season) that they are actually making an impact in the world.

Nahmias started Food Forward in 2009 in response to the Great Recession and also out of a personal desire to make changes locally in his own neighborhood.

He grew up in the San Fernando Valley and knew there was an abundance of rotting fruit as the pantry queues grew.

I saw an opportunity to connect the two with a fairly simple action of getting volunteers to harvest the fruits and bring them to the pantries, he said. The first pantry was only two miles from my house at Lake Balboa. Over the next year, we gathered volunteers and produced, and at the end of 2009, we hand-harvested around 100,000 pounds of garden fruit including oranges, lemons, grapefruits, avocados. , pomegranates, but especially garden fruit trees.

Backyard harvest products can come from large public and private orchards.

Orange trees and persimmons, for example, are picked at the Huntington Library and Gardens in San Marino.

A few years after the backyard fruit harvest, the focus was on a program to revive the farmers’ market. Volunteers collect the surplus products at the end of each market session.

Before the coronavirus, there were 25 markets they worked with, but now there are only 14 in the greater Los Angeles area.

There are about 35 paid staff and in normal years they coordinate about 4,100 volunteers at all of these events. The organization is slowly rebuilding where it was before the pandemic. They deliver the products to the agencies who get them the last mile to the hands of the food insecure people. Food Forward focuses only on fresh produce and nothing else.

It is important to note that the backyard harvest and farmers markets were our first programs and everything we did for a few years, Nahmias said. In 2014, we add the wholesale recovery program, which consists of large pallets and loads of products.

The products for this program come from all over the world, but the majority of Mexico and California, including the region of Central Valley, Central Coast and San Diego. The recovered products also come from Chile, Ecuador and as far away as China.

The wholesale recovery program is by far our biggest source of products right now, Nahmias said. On an average day (we move) about a quarter of a million pounds. In the first year of the backyard harvest program, 100,000 pounds were moved. It gives you an idea of ​​how much we’ve grown.

Nahmias added that Food Forward still carries several thousand backyard fruit and farmers’ market produce, but it is somewhat overshadowed by the size of the wholesale program, which also allows them to reach eight counties across the country. southern California, including native tribal lands.

In an average day, Food Forward collects and distributes enough produce to meet the fruit and vegetable needs of 150,000 to 160,000 people per day.

We just hit 200 million pounds of cumulative fresh produce which we have collected and given away for free over the past 12 years, Nahmias added. This is a step taken just a few weeks ago.

This was made possible in part by the relationship built over the years with distributors with very large amounts to donate.

Let’s say there’s a celery farmer around Thanksgiving and they have fields of celery they can’t use, Nahmias said. They’re not going to put this in a little pantry. They need someone who can take truckloads of celery and process them in a matter of hours and that’s exactly what we’re focusing on.

A Place Called Home, based in South Los Angeles, a transformational youth and community center with a pantry aspect to its operations, has partnered with Food Forward for a decade.

The agency relies on feeding residents of the surrounding community with fresh recovered food.

The relationship with Food Forward has been fruitful; no pun intended, said Gilbert Radillo, senior director of special initiatives and external relations.

Before the pandemic, around 40 families who picked up their children brought home fresh produce.

This has changed.

The agency now feeds 250 to 300 families each week.

People were laid off within a week of the March 16 shutdown, they (Food Forward) were already ready, Radillo said. About 2,000 pounds of food comes from Food Forward each week. If we want (food) we just have to ask and they will get it for us. The partners who provide them with food are angels. For us it is very easy. We just have to pick up the phone and say we need more food. They never refused us.

As of March 2020, A Place Called Home has served 650,000 meals sorted and packed every Wednesday by volunteers and delivered to needy households by paid drivers.

Radillo can’t imagine what it would be like without the food provided by Food Forward.

Quite frankly, I don’t (want to think about it), he said. If we’re able to help them with the groceries so that they save the least amount of money, it’s the snowball effect, so no one gets kicked out, so no one gets cut off from utilities. It would be more serious.