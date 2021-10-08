Kota Factory Actress Ahsaas Channa Recalls She Was ‘Forgotten’ By The Industry: ‘Other Girls Have Passed Me’ | Web series

Social media influencer and actress Ahsaas Channa said the industry had forgotten about her when she took a break from transitioning from a child actor to an active performer in adulthood. Ahsaas is perhaps best known for playing children in films such as Vaastu Shaastra and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, but she has gained greater fame as a social media influencer and is part of the series’ cast. Kota Factory.

In an interview, she said that she decided to take a six-month hiatus as a student and that during that time she was overtaken by many of her contemporaries in the industry.

When asked if she has ever had times of desperation or without work, Ahsaas told RJ Siddharth Kannan, yes, definitely. By my 10th, my boards I had completely taken a break from acting for about six months. And these six months This industry is a race, and everyone’s running. So if you stop for even a second, someone will pass you. So this six month break changed my life. People forgot about me, casting directors forgot about me, and other girls walked past me.

Ahsaas said that was when she made the leap into the digital space. It’s been great since then. I have never been unemployed, but there were times when things were wrong.

Ahsaas has over 2.7 million Instagram followers and was recently seen in the second season of TVF’s Kota Factory, a series about IIT aspirants flocking to the city of Kota, Rajasthan, which has was acquired by Netflix. Directed by Raghav Subbu, the show also stars Mayur More, Ranjan Raj and Alam Khan.