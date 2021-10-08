Entertainment
WWE to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results | Business
STAMFORD, Connecticut – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 7, 2021–
WWE (NYSE: WWE) has announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after market closes. Company President and CEO Vincent K. McMahon, President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Brand Manager Stephanie McMahon and Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen will host a conference call from 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
All interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast which will be hosted on the company’s website at corporate.wwe.com/investisseurs. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the United States (conference number for both lines: 3759105). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes before the conference call start time.
The presentation of the results referenced during the call will be available on November 4, 2021 on corporate.wwe.com/investisseurs. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call and can be viewed on the company’s website.
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and a recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company is made up of a portfolio of companies that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to providing family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view channels, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE TV-PG programming can be seen in over 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a huge library of video-on-demand and is currently available in over 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversals’ streaming service Peacock is the exclusive home of WWE Network. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
Additional information about WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and company.wwe.com.
Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, taglines, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the sole property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to: the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; enter into, maintain and renew the main distribution and license agreements; a rapidly changing media landscape; WWE Network; our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; the potential for declining popularity of our sports entertainment brand; the continued importance of key artists and the services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory environment and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and the greater financial resources or market presence of many of our competitors; uncertainties associated with international markets, including possible disruptions and reputational risks; our difficulty or inability to promote and organize our live events and / or other activities if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect these rights and the risks of infringement of other intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographic areas; substantial potential liability for accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events, including, without limitation, claims alleging traumatic brain injury; major public events as well as travel to and from such events; our feature film business; our expansion into new or complementary activities and / or strategic investments; our computer systems and online operations; privacy standards and regulations; possible deterioration in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable; our indebtedness, including our convertible notes; litigation; our potential inability to meet market expectations for our financial performance, which could negatively affect our actions; Vincent K. McMahon exercises control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common shares; a substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sale, of such shares could lower the price of our shares; and the volatility of our Class A common shares. In addition, our dividend is dependent on a number of factors including, but not limited to, our historical and projected liquidity and cash flows, our strategic plan (including our other uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and any other factor than our board may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date of their publication and are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them. These statements should not be relied on unduly. For more information on the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Risk Factors sections of the documents filed with the Company. Company SEC, including, but not limited to our annual report on the form. 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
