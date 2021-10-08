Squid Game actor turned down huge offer after show’s success





Actor Oh Yeoung Su – best known for his role as the elderly Oh Il Nam in the hugely popular Netflix series Squid game – recently turned down a lucrative opportunity to become the face of South Korea’s largest fried chicken franchise, Kkanbu Chicken. The seeds were planted in episode six of the Korean drama – considered by fans to be the highlight of the series, when Oh Il Nam memorably referred to series protagonist Seong Gi Hun (played by Lee Jung Jae ) as his “gganbu”. Credit: Netflix While the word doesn’t have an official Korean meaning, it roughly translates to “a neighborhood friend to share everything with,” and serves as a poignant moment between the two characters who had grown close throughout the series. up to this point. . After teaming up for the next challenge, Oh Il Nam called Seong Gi Hun his gganbu before embarking on a deadly ball game. At this point, players thought they would play as a team against other players, but soon found out that they were playing against their own teammates and that only one player from each team would survive. The heartbreaking twist turned out to be one of the show’s most memorable moments, and after watching episode six of Squid game, many Korean fans of the show started joking that Oh Yeong Su would be the perfect spokesperson for Kkanbu Chicken. The name of the chicken franchise is also based on the gganbu concept, but romanized slightly differently from Netflix in Squid game. Kkanbu Chicken has since started posting on Squid game on their social media and revealed that they are planning to release a new post titled “Squid Chicken” on Oct. 11 to take advantage of the show’s popularity. After fans began to create memes imagining Oh Yeong Su as the spokesperson for Kkanbu Chicken, the fried chicken franchise reached out to him to see if he would be willing to be their “role model”. But according to the Korean newspaper News JoongAng Daily, Oh Yeong Su rejected the offer, saying he would rather focus on acting. On the 6th, a spokesperson for Kkanbu Chicken shared during a phone call with JoongAng Ilbo, ‘It is true that we proposed to Oh Yeong Su to be our model of endorsement last week, but the actor declined the offer Oh Yeong Su rejected it, saying, “I want to stay in my acting position” as the reason for his decision, “Joongang Daily reported. So while we won’t see Oh Yeong Su promoting fried chicken anytime soon, it looks like the future is looking bright for the elderly actor. Whatever it ends up showing up next, it will definitely be worth watching.

