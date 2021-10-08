Adele opens up about motherhood, divorce, Beyonce and new album – The Hollywood Reporter

Adele has been keeping a low profile for almost five years, but before the release of her song “Easy on Me”, the singer talks about the changes in her life and how they inspired her new album.

The singer makes history by being the star of the November cover of both the American and British Vogue. Each story was captured in a different city with two photographers, while the profiles were written by two local writers. In a interview with the American publication released on Thursday, the singer opened up about her recent divorce and the effect it had on her son, Angelo.

Adele married Simon Konecki, the father of her 9-year-old son, in 2016, but the singer filed for divorce in 2019. The procedures were finalized this year. “I was just doing the gestures and I was not happy, ”she said. Recount Vogue. “None of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me truly loving and being loved. It’s really important to me.

She revealed that most of her relationships with men have been “toxic”, and later explained, “If I can get to the reason I left, it was the pursuit of my own happiness, even if it is. was making Angelo really miserable – if I can find this happiness and he sees me in this happiness, then maybe I can forgive myself.

Adele confirmed in the interview that she is currently dating sports agent Richard Paul, who she was pictured with in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

One day, when Angelo was 6 years old, she remembered that he had asked her: “Can you see me? And I was like, ‘Uh, yeah.’ And he was like, ‘Because I can’t see you.’ Well my whole life fell apart at that point. He knew I wasn’t there.

This crucial conversation prompted her to start “sharing with him,” which also helped her write songs to explain her relationship with Konecki. But Adele notes that her next release won’t be a typical divorce album. She explained, “He’s not one of my exes. He’s the father of my child. Laughing, she added, “It was more of me divorcing myself. Just like ‘Bitch, fuck the fuck, get your fucking shit together!'”

Speaking about the themes of the new album, she said, “It’s sensitive to me, this record, how much I love it. I always say that 21 no longer belongs to me. Everyone took it so much to their hearts. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go. “

During the interview, Adele also touched on recent headlines about her weight loss: “My body has been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. She went to the gym regularly during the pandemic and said exercising helped her anxiety. “I understand why some women in particular have been injured,” she noted. “Visually, I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person. The most brutal conversations were from other women about my body. I was very disappointed with that. It hurt me. “

The singer defends other women, especially her fellow musicians. Adele mentioned her admiration for Beyoncé on the cover and talked about dedicating her 2017 Grammy speech for Album of the Year to Lemonade. She recalled visiting Beyoncé’s dressing room after the ceremony: “I just told her, like, the way the Grammys work, and the people who control it at the highest level – they don’t know what it is. “is a visual album. They don’t want to support the way she gets things done with her releases and the things that she talks about.”

Adele added: “To my friends who are women of color, it was a huge recognition for them, for the kind of sorrowful heartbreak they are going through. So that she nails it on her head, and also brings the whole world back? I was like, ‘This album is my album, she just knows what I’m going through.’ This album was not written for me. But still, I could always say to myself, “This is the greatest gift. “

She revealed that her Grammy for victory arrived broken, so she stuck a lemon in it.