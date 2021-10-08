Queen Elizabeth throws baton for Commonwealth Games | World news





LONDON (AP) Queen Elizabeth II held her first major engagement at Buckingham Palace since the coronavirus pandemic began a year and a half ago, as she presided over the launch of the Witness Relay for the Games on Thursday. Commonwealth of the next year in the central English city of Birmingham. The 95-year-old monarch handed the witness of what are often referred to as friendlies to quadruple Paralympic gold medalist Kadeena Cox, who has just won two events in Tokyo. Cox, 30, took over on a brief trip around the nearby Queen Victoria Memorial in central London before handing it over to another competitor. It’s really special, she said. I am part of this category where I am very diverse. I am a disabled black athlete. For me, I think that’s what the Commonwealth represents and especially being in Birmingham which is such a diverse place. The Commonwealth Games, formerly known as the Empire Games, are held every four years and primarily involve countries and territories with old colonial ties to Britain, including Australia, Canada, India and South Africa. The Birmingham 2022 Queens Baton Relay, as it is officially called, will now embark on its 90,000 mile (145,000 kilometer) journey around the world. Departing from Birmingham Airport, the stick will first stop on the island of Cyprus, in the eastern Mediterranean, on October 9. A week later, he will arrive in Africa, first in Nigeria, and will inaugurate the New Year in the Indian Ocean archipelago. Maldives. The relay, which will involve 7,500 pole bearers, will travel through 72 nations and Commonwealth territories for 294 days and return to Birmingham for the opening ceremony on July 28. The Queen, who spent much of the pandemic at Windsor Castle, just west of London, wore a bright orange coat dress and matching hat during Thursday’s event. She was joined by her youngest son, Prince Edward, who is the vice-sponsor of the Commonwealth Games Federation. Others at the palace were Commonwealth of Nations Secretary General Patricia Scotland and athletes preparing to compete in the Games. A strand of platinum has been incorporated into the stick in recognition of the Queen’s 70-year reign, which will be celebrated next year. The stick will carry high-tech gadgets, including a 360-degree camera and atmospheric sensors that use laser technology to analyze environmental conditions. It will also carry a message from the Queen which will be read aloud during the opening ceremony. Organizers said to reduce the relay’s carbon footprint, the stick will travel nearly half the distance of the one that traveled the planet before the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was mayor of London at the time of the city’s Olympics in 2012, got excited about next year’s Commonwealth rally to mark what will be the platinum anniversary of the Queen. The UK is honored to host these games in the brilliant city of Birmingham, bringing together 72 nations and territories from around the world and marking a year of pride and celebration for this country, he said in a tweet. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lancasteronline.com/entertainment/national/queen-elizabeth-launches-baton-relay-for-commonwealth-games/article_2db0e984-183d-51da-b5af-49af833e9b09.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos