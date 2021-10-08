Entertainment
Bond, James Bond ranking: the highest paid 007 actors
No Time to Die, the fifth and final installment of the James Bond films starring Daniel Craig in the lead role, is released on October 8 in the United States. It premiered in London in September after an 18-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, and onlookers included Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Film buffs in London were clamoring to see the two-hour and 43-minute film amid an almost unprecedented level of ticket demand, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In honor of Craig’s last turn in the lead role, here’s a look at the wealth and careers of the seven men who donned tuxedos, sipped martinis, and drove James Bond’s luxury vehicles.
Barry Nelson Net Worth: Unknown
Barry Nelson was the first actor to play Ian Fleming’s secret agent James Bond in the televised version of Casino Royale. The 1954 series made its small screen debut nine years before Bond’s first film hit the big screen.
Nelson, an American actor, has also had roles in several other shows, such as The Twilight Zone and Murder, She Wrote and films including The Shining. Nelson died on April 7, 2007, at the age of 89. His net worth is unknown.
Sean Connery net worth: $ 350 million (at death)
Many fans and critics consider Sir Sean Connery to be the best James Bond. Connery donned the black tuxedo in seven massive Bond films: Dr. No, (1962) From Russia with Love, (1963) Goldfinger, (1964) Thunderball, (1965) You Only Live Twice, (1967) Diamonds Are Forever ( 1971)) and Never Say Never Again (1983).
Also well known for his roles in The Hunt for Red October, The Untouchables, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Connery’s acting career spanned five decades. Connery retired from acting in the early 2000s. He passed away in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas on October 31, 2020, at the age of 90.
George Lazenby net worth: $ 20 million
In 1969, George Lazenby joined the coveted list of Bond actors when he played 007 in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in 1969. Although this was his only film in Bond canon, his success certainly did not end. not stopped or started there.
Prior to picking up a pistol, Lazenby was the highest-paid model in the world for most of the 1960s. Post-Bond, he walked away from the theater and pursued a variety of commercial and real estate investments, to which the majority of his $ 20 million net worth can probably be attributed.
Roger Moore net worth: $ 110 million (at death)
Best known for playing James Bond, Sir Roger Moore was the third actor to play the iconic secret agent of the film franchise. His seven Bond films were Live and Let Die (1973), The Man With the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983) and A View of a Murder (1985).
Moore’s career spanned further than his signature Bond role. He has also been a model, television and film producer, and voice actor. His entertainment career which began in 1945 as an extra in the film Caesar and Cleopatra lasted 72 years until his death on May 23, 2017, in Switzerland at the age of 89. The British actor was battling cancer, his family said in a statement on Twitter. Moore’s net worth was $ 110 million at the time of his death, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
Timothy Dalton net worth: $ 20 million
Classically trained Shakespearean actor Timothy Dalton portrayed the bond in two films: The Living Daylights (1987) and License to Kill (1989). He has a net worth of $ 20 million. Before accepting the role of James Bond, he was approached to take over from Sean Connery in 1968, but believed he was too young to play the character.
Most recently, Dalton appeared as Sir Malcolm Murray in Showtime’s supernatural drama Penny Dreadful.
Pierce Brosnan net worth: $ 200 million
Irish-born actor Pierce Brosnan was instrumental in bringing Bond films into a more modern era of action. Brosnan made his debut as a Suave Bond in Goldeneye (1995). He also played the character in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002). He has a net worth of $ 200 million.
While he is arguably best known for his Bond films, other Brosnan films have seen success, including The Thomas Crown Affair. The 1999 film grossed $ 124.3 million worldwide. In 2008, Brosnan appeared in the film adaptation of the musical Mamma Mia! It had three releases in 2021: a Cinderella remake, False Positive, and The Misfits.
Daniel Craig net worth: $ 160 million
Daniel Craig’s acting career began in 1992, but it wasn’t until he stepped into the classic James Bond tuxedo for Casino Royale in 2006 that he was launched into the Hollywood limelight. Since then he has starred in three other Bond films: Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Specter (2015). Her star turn in No Time to Die arrives in the official 25th film in the Bond series.
His net worth of $ 160 million is largely due to his role in Bond and very successful derivative video games. Craig also gained attention for his roles in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Road to Perdition.
Jami Farkas contributed to the writing of this article.
All net values are attributed to CelebrityNetWorth.com, unless otherwise noted.
Last updated: October 7, 2021
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Bond, James Bond ranking: the highest paid 007 actors
