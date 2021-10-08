Ocean City wants a modern advertising sign for Music Pier

By DONALD WITTKOWSKI

It is a sign which is not in tune with the times.

A large sign in front of the Music Pier advertising shows at Ocean City’s premier entertainment venue is so hopelessly old-fashioned that a worker has to climb a ladder and then manually change the letters.

City Council President Bob Barr, shaking his head in amazement, recalled once a worker couldn’t change the message on the sign because he simply ran out of letters.

Now city officials are considering getting rid of the dilapidated sign that overlooks the Eighth Street promenade.

Hoping to better showcase concerts, festivals and other special events held at Music Pier, City Council members believe it’s time to create a new sign that showcases the latest in digital advertising technology.

There are a lot of new ways of doing things, City Councilor Karen Bergman said at the governing body meeting on Thursday evening.

Bergman said Boardwalk merchants have discussed the old sign with city officials and believe more modern options should be explored for announcing events at Music Pier as well as other venues around the city. .

She said more talks are expected to take place between the city and traders to develop ideals to replace the old sign.

The Music Pier is the city’s epicenter for entertainment and cultural events, including concerts by Ocean City Pops, the acclaimed hometown orchestra. Throughout the year there are concerts, musicals, beauty contests, food festivals, antique fairs and other shows in the historic building dating from 1929.

In recent years, the city has improved Music Piers sound systems, stage lighting and other parts of the building to create a more inviting experience for the tens of thousands of people who visit the building each year.

City Councilor Jody Levchuk said he finds it surprising that many visitors to Ocean City do not fully realize the level of talent and diverse entertainment on offer at Music Pier because the old sign does not present events properly.

Levchuk plans to have a modern sign that would feature a double-sided screen to advertise upcoming events at the Music Pier, the promenade and other parts of the city. He noted that similar signs are commonly found in sports stadiums and museums across the country.

There are a lot of good technologies that have emerged in recent years, Levchuk said in an interview after the council meeting.

Levchuk, whose family owns the Jillys stores on the promenade, said he wanted to meet his fellow traders and then return to the council to discuss some ideas for the Music Pier that would combine the historic charms of buildings with modern advertising.

I don’t want to turn it into Times Square, he says. I don’t want to lose the small town vibe and old-fashioned charm of this building.

Levchuk said the Music Pier could potentially serve as a model for a wider modernization of city-wide billboards used by both the city and private businesses. He said the city signs ordinance has not been updated for years.

The Music Pier would be the starting point as it is a high traffic area, he said.

Levchuk believes residents and businesses across town should be asked to comment on the town’s signage regulations. He acknowledged that some people might not want to change the regulations.

In other matters at the council meeting, the city’s business administrator, George Savastano, indicated that the city was moving forward with plans for two new permanent toilets on the 10th Street promenade and from 11th street.

Savastano said the toilets will certainly be ready in time for the 2022 summer season, although the goal is to have them open by April 15 for the Easter weekend.

These facilities, as you know, will be a big improvement over what we have had with the installation of temporary toilets in recent seasons. We are confident that these facilities will serve our guests and residents very well, he told Council.

Separately, Savastano reported that companies planning to build a wind farm 15 miles off the south Jersey coast will hold an open house on November 6 at the Music Pier to discuss the project with the public.

Orsted and PSEG, the developers of the Ocean Wind project, have scheduled the open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. implications.

The project would include 99 massive wind turbines located 15 miles off the coast from Atlantic City to Stone Harbor, passing through Ocean City in the process. Ocean City council members have repeatedly voiced their opposition to the project, expressing concerns about possible negative impacts on the tourism industry, commercial fishing operations and the environment.

The mayor had informed them that it was crucial that they hold a public meeting to inform everyone of their plans, the status of their request and provide detailed information on the project, Savastano said of the discussions. between Mayor Jay Gillians and the developers.

Savastano said the city is urging the public to attend the open house, as it will focus on the impacts of wind farms on Ocean City and the surrounding area.

Whether you are for or against this project, the meeting will be an opportunity to learn more and also to know how you can decide on this project. There’s always an opportunity for people to voice their concerns to the agencies, he said.

The Ocean Wind project is subject to rigorous regulatory review by state and federal environmental agencies as part of its authorization. The authorization process is expected to take approximately two years.

Although the project is built in federal waters, Savastano said Ocean City still has skin in this game due to local impacts from wind farms.

We have the opportunity and anyone with concerns about it has the opportunity to voice their concerns, he said while encouraging members of the public to attend the open house on November 6.