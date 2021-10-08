Bollywood Bonanza for Family Resource Navigators tickets, Sat Nov 20, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.





The Bollywood manna will be an in-person event. Tickets cost $ 25 per person. Tickets include entry to the event, dance dhamaal led by Jasneet, Mumbai street food dinner by Vada Pav restaurant, and exotic drinks. Being fully vaccinated is mandatory. Site: Sujatha opens her home in Los Gatos 🙂 Parking is extremely tricky and we want to be environmentally conscious: carpooling or carpooling is strongly encouraged. Food: Chattpatta, mouth-watering Mumbai-based street food and exotic drinks from Vadapav Restaurant. Dress code: Pick your favorite Bollywood movie and dress like a movie star. We have Jasneet with us who will teach us how to move and groove on Bollywood medleys in ishtyle style, so come in some comfy dance clothes! Ladies – no sarees or high heels please … unless you can dance in them;) Check out the picture below or check out the pinterest board for more options.

Night activities: Jasneet will be our dance choreographer and Shararati Shalu from Radio Mirchi will be our main host for the games and trivia. We will end the evening with a DJ night!

Fund raising : Our goal is to raise over $ 10,000 through the Bollywood Bonanza event. Although ticket prices are low ($ 25 per person), generous donations are welcome. Help us reach our goal by donating $ 200 (or more!). Donations are completely optional, of course! Where will my donations go? $ 50: Help buy grocery gift cards for families in need. $ 100: assistance with the purchase of 5 boxes of diapers for the deposit of diapers. $ 200: assistance with the purchase of specialized art materials for a group of adaptive art games for 5 to 6 children. $ 3000: Sponsor a community event for a day of colors, makeup, adaptive art, games, dancing and food for our families with children with special needs. About the organization: FRN is a 501c (3) organization. All donations are tax deductible. Click here for the tax identification number and other information. Parenting a child with special needs is never easy and having experienced it firsthand as my son was growing up, getting support services from organizations like Family Resource Browsers (FRN) would have helped enormously. FRN provides assistance, concierge-type services: assistance is provided in obtaining food vouchers, groceries, medical, insurance and educational services. FRN is right in our backyard (based in San Leandro) helping ALL families with a special focus on BIPOC families (Black and Indigenous people).

