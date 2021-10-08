“Shah Rukh bhai, your biggest fan of all time”: how Dinesh Karthik introduced Rahul Tripathi to the Bollywood icon in IPL-Watch





Dinesh Karthik introduced Rahul Tripathi to Shah Rukh Khan at IPL 2020 | Courtesy – BCCI / IPL Highlights Dinesh Karthik described Rahul Tripathi as “Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest fan” Tripathi first met SRK in IPL 2020 after joining the franchise last season Tripathi played a key role in the rebirth of KKR during the UAE stage of IPL 2021 The reason for the popularity of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not only the high quality sporting action presented, but the fact that it sees the greatest passions of India, cricket and Bollywood come together. Some of the biggest Indian movie stars have purchased or endorsed IPL franchises over the years. One of the owners is none other than Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) who bought the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the event’s first season in 2008. The Bollywood superstar was a big reason behind the base. loyal and ever-growing fans of KKR across the country. In some cases, some SRK fans have been KKR players themselves. One of them is Rahul Tripathi, who over the past two seasons has become a full member of the franchise. His adoration for the KKR owner was manifested in the 2020 season when Dinesh Karthik introduced him to Shah Rukh after a game against Chennai Super Kings in which he won the Man of the Match award (MOTM ) for a splendid blow. of 81 in Abu Dhabi. Karthik could be seen saying to the Bollywood actor, “Shah Rukh Bhai, your biggest fan of all time” while pointing to Tripathi. He also told Shah Rukh that “while he was beating he kept asking ‘Is he [SRK] look at me’. That’s all he kept asking. ” Later, when Tripathi was called out to receive the MOTM award at the presentation ceremony, SRK shouted “Rahul naam toh suna hi hoga” from the stands, this is one of his most iconic dialogues. Tripathi was instrumental in relaunching KKR in the 2021 IPL, scoring 377 points to an impressive average and a success rate of 31.41 and 142.80 respectively. After the victory over the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, KKR is almost assured of a playoff spot, making it nearly impossible for the Mumbai Indians (MI) to catch their net run rate. Tripathi was signed by KKR at the 2020 auction after previously playing in the league for Rising Pune Supergiant and Rajasthan Royals.

