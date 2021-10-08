Dave Chappelle Promotes “Conspiracy of Kindness” at Hollywood Bowl Screening – Deadline

“If this is what it’s about being canceled, I love it,” Dave Chappelle said tonight at a sold-out Hollywood Bowl tonight after the screening of his documentary on Camp. comedy summer he hosted last year in his hometown of Ohio.

“I don’t know what to tell you except that I’m a *** er bad mother,” added award winner Mark Twain in a suit and sneakers to the crowd laughing loudly.

While “the crop cancellation” was bruised in a number of comments from Chappelle and others in what was a clear victory lap for the comedian on Thursday, the celebrating man himself didn’t. was in no mood to really fight with anyone, critics or otherwise.

“It’s the cuteness plot,” Chappelle told more than 18,000 spectators.

Speaking to business and government in a few very brief remarks, the man raised by a college activist also told his City of Angels fans that part of the street-level solution to what he sees evil in America is “we have to trust each other.” Although it has to be admitted, Chappelle added at one point, almost as an aside, as he paced the gigantic stage: ‘Fuck Twitter’ – which elicited a big roar from the crowd cut off from social media.

Still, with onstage cameos from the legendary Stevie Wonder (who told the jubilant crowd that ‘we have to cancel the hate!’), Nas, a Journey singing Jon Hamm (long story), Thunderbolt, Jeff Rose (who has dropped line: “Detroit, Canada’s Tijuana”) Talib Kweli, DJ Jazzy Jeff, the iconic Snoop Dogg, Lizzo and the poet Amir Sulaiman, the screening of the film titled Get up in the credits of the title was a love by a standard – both on and off stage. On a night when nearly everyone had sealed their phones in magnetic sleeves (paid for by Chappelle), the majority danced to some of the best hip hop, and a ton of fireworks in the sky around the Tinseltown venue ended. at night with a literal bang.

Tonight’s screening and performance comes a day after an outcry from GLAAD and other civil rights groups over Chappelle’s scathing remarks about trans and LGBTQ + communities in his latest Netflix special The closest. Old Dear Whites Showrunner Jaclyn Moore, who made the transition during the pandemic, took to Twitter to say she was “done” with Netflix “as long as they continue to stream and enjoy content overtly and dangerously transphobic “.

The streamer himself and Chappelle’s representatives have remained silent, but National Black Justice Coalition executive director David Johns has proclaimed that Netflix should be done with The closest. “Netflix should immediately withdraw The closest platform and apologize directly to the transgender community, ”he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Calling itself “Team TERF! (The acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in reference to JK Rowling’s social media posts last year about the transgender community, Chappelle is spending most of the last third of her sixth – and possibly final for a while – special on the streamer taking swipe after swipe in the aforementioned communities.

Although Chappelle speaks fondly of her friendship with late transgender actress Daphne Dorman, much of the performance centers on the genitals of “trans women” and the apparent rights that one oppressed group in America has gained over another. . “In our country you can shoot and kill a [n-word], but you better not hurt the feelings of a gay man, ”the comedian said, referring to a 2018 incident involving rapper DaBaby – whom Chappelle defends at length in the special – at a Walmart in North Carolina that saw another shot dead man.

“I don’t tell another joke on you until the two of us are sure we’re laughing together,” Chappelle said just at the end of. The closest in a personal address to the trans and LBGTQ + communities. “Anything I ask of your community – in all humility – please stop hitting my people?” ” he adds.

In fact, the only time the controversy of the last few days has been in the spotlight tonight is when Jeff Rose grilled a participant by telling him he looked like he was there to “protest.” against “Dave’s trans jokes”. A remark that seemed to evaporate as soon as it was made to Chappelle fans on Thursday

Requiring proof of Covid vaccination or a recent negative test for the virus, Thursday’s screening and show in Los Angeles was reminiscent of the world premiere of what was then called Dave Chappelle: This time this place at Radio City Music Hall in June. Closing the Tribeca Festival, the movie of Chappelle’s 2020 summer shows near his home in Ohio (full of famous friends including Chris Rock, Jon Stewart and more than a few people who were on stage at the Bowl tonight) is directed by Oscar-winning duo Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar who directed American factory for Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground productions.

From Thursday, The closest was still very present on Netflix. The Stan Lathan-led special ranks No.4 nationally in the Top 10 Streamers Led by Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings – that’s an increase from Wednesday.