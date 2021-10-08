Chiwetalu Agu: Actors, activists, odas react to the arrest, detention of the Nollywood actor





43 minutes wey don pass Wia dis foto comes from, Nigerian Army The arrest and detention of veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has not prompted reaction from Nigerians. Most of them are from Nigerian film industry and social media users, we upset the video we see. Video circulating online shows Nigerian military men arresting Agu for Onitsha in Anambra state. The soldiers wear the actor’s cloth and look like the colors of the Biafran flag, from where they are, they ask questions of the Nigerian army. “Chinwetalu Agu don clearly demonstrates an uncharitable disposition to deny peace and security in the region. We are taken into custody for preliminary investigation, ”said Onyema Nwachukwu, the Tok-tok pesin army confam Chiwetalu Agu arrest. How Nigerians Respond Di Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) says the arrest of Chiwetalu Agu does not make sense. Wia dis foto comes from, Emeka Rollas Group chairman Emeka Rollas said: “We ask the military officials to ensure their release in the morning.” Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong said the Nigerian military apologizes to the Nollywood actor and is “paying adequate compensation as she is subject to harassment and public humiliation” . Wia dis foto comes from, Screenshot Wia dis foto comes from, Screenshot Who is Chiwetalu Agu Chiwetalu Agu wey dey is known as actor and comedian Ichie Ogwu and ogbonge Nollywood. The actor is from Enugu in southeastern Nigeria and started acting long before Nollywood arrived. E function for di Nigerian Television Authority Channel 8 Enugu’s Ikoro also appears for ETV Channel 50 now ESBS for Baby Come Now and Ripples wey Zeb Ejiro produce. Chiwetalu Agu don figure for many films like Taboo, where I play the role of Ichie Ogwu Wedding Party 2 Agu is popular for his humor and inventing custom phrases and slang for movies that make me fun to watch. E to be one of the most outstanding comedic actors for di kontri. Di actor who is versatile for the role of actor, they also know how to move from the comic role to the villainous roles.

