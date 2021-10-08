Paul Hollywood’s handshake is like being grabbed by the full force of your father’s love

The Great British Cake (Tuesday, Channel 4) is how Britain likes to see itself. Each year the show presents us with a group of polite, eccentric and multicultural artisans in a large tent filled with food, fuel and Union Jack pennants and implies that this is the real Britain. Then we turn on GB News and see the real citizens of this devastated island, stunned by supply shortages and Facebook memes, suck Soylent Green off a pipe in the distribution center where everyone is now working in the absence. labor law, trade agreements or hope.

The real Britain has Boris Johnson, a toddler prematurely filled with regrets, lies and leaking attic insulation. Bake Off gets veteran judge Paul Hollywood, his eyes as blue as sadness and his beard as white as an angel’s wing. Johnson’s unfaithful handshake is like being grazed by strands of wet hair. Hollywoods affirming the handshake is like being grabbed by the full force of your father’s love.

The Great British Bake Off is punctuated by whimsical string patterns. The real Britain is caught on camera by a shocking jock moaning in a water pipe in a basement. Britain is essentially the portrait of the Great British Bake Offs in the attic

In the real Britain, people are dealing with supply shortages. On Bake Off, they have so much food that they’ve thought of some fancy experiments to do with it. Great British Bake Off’s soundtrack features whimsical pizzicato string patterns. The real Britain is caught on camera by a shocking jock moaning in a water pipe in a basement. Britain is essentially the portrait of The Great British Bake Offs in the attic.

I doubted the Channel 4 iteration of GBBO for a while. I thought the pairing of Matt Lucas, who is short and slick, and Noel Fielding, who is long and shaggy, might make us all overdose on comedic fantasy after so long in the company of the symbiote of pragmatic jokes Mel-and. – Take legal action.

Likewise, I thought no one could replace the ethereal gaze of former judge Mary Berry, a woman named after both the Mother of Christ and a popular cake topper. In fact, it was oddly appropriate when she was replaced by a middle class woman wearing original glasses named Prue. I mean, aren’t all of the British campaign managers, advertisers and demagogues trying to please middle-class women in original shows named Prue?

This week in the big top Bake Off his bread week, literally bread and circuses for the folks at home who forgot to stock up on bread and are avidly watching their least favorite child (probably David). Bread is Paul Hollywood’s specialty. He’s a bread king from the bread country, and I’m quite ready to believe that he has a wife of perfectly baked bread in his house.

Otherwise, I imagine there will be a future episode in which people are tasked with making Paul a woman of bread. And if not, I’m now launching a TV series called Paul Hollywoods Bread Wife, which is sure to be a smash hit (think The Snowman, but on HBO).

Nothing like the Irish middle classes for an old-fashioned speculation frenzy. They are beautiful when they let go. I love nature programs

Either way, the first test of the day is to create the tasty Italian focaccia. This round is won by an Italian named Giuseppe, who somehow feels unfair, like winning me over in the microwave. But Paul Hollywood is impressed and delivers one of his coveted handshakes. For the rest of his life, Giuseppe will think about that moment and yearn to be back there, his slender hand tight in Paul’s heartwarming bond of flesh, all is well with the world.

The big task of the episode is to cook food that looks like other foods like chicken, pork, fruit, fish, baby, but actually bread. And so, the brave bakers of Bake Off set out to create their culinary lies as Matt and Noel stand in their way with clowns adjacent to the food and Paul Hollywood and Prue intercede with penetrating looks and judgment. .

The Great British Bake Off trades on a low risk. What is at stake here is the possibility that someone is up to something less than perfect and thus be kicked out of this mushy romance, forced to return to the cursed badlands beyond the great tent (Essex). In The Great British Bake Off, only the least useful people are asked to leave. Those who know how to cook well or who have a heavy vehicle license are invited to stay.

I know people in greenhouses shouldn’t throw stones. Unless, of course, there is a bull market in the stone throwing industry and a financial advisor has suggested that you throw a few stones in your own greenhouse for $$$.

This is more or less what happened in Sold: The Saga of Eircom Actions (Monday, RT One), a documentary reminder of a time when the Irish middle classes were blithely spending all their savings on buying something they already had (as a trade unionist notes on the show).

It’s nice to see all the talking-headed financial types again in the push of our mania that we had famous economists and to see footage from the 2000s when the Irish first got up and walked the earth. by investing in pyramid schemes. Nothing like the Irish middle classes for an old-fashioned speculation frenzy. They are beautiful when they let go. I love nature programs.

In the first episode, 456 people with insurmountable debt find themselves forced to play children’s games for money or, more likely, death. Yes, the creators of Squid Game definitely owned Eircom shares

Squid game (Netflix) tells more or less the same story, although they set it in South Korea for legal reasons. In the first episode, 456 people with insurmountable debts find themselves in an unknown place where they are forced to play children’s games for money or, more likely, death. Yes, the creators of Squid Game definitely owned Eircom shares.

In a less interesting drama, the writers would have left this script alone as the simplistic metaphor for the capitalism that it is (see: Hunger Games), but its writer-director, Hwang Dong Hyuk, spends just as much time grounding this idea of based. in deaf but realistic representations of poverty, debt and human fragility. He also redeems the darkness with warmth and humor, in large part thanks to the inherent sweetness of the goofy game addict at the heart of the story (the great Lee Jung-jae).

So you root for him and the other weird losers the baddies have rounded up for their twisted fun. In fact, because you are Irish, you start to wonder about buying Squid Game shares or, in fact, discussing your involvement with your financial advisor.