Collision of Rhythm arrives Sunday





PORT ANGELES – Chase Bronkar Lee and Aaron Williams for an interview on what they call Collision of Rhythm, and they don’t play like other artists. They’re on tour, so they don’t have time for a phone conversation. A long email answering a journalist’s questions also doesn’t work. No, as the duo head to Port Angeles for their Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts concert this Sunday, Williams and Lee opted to tape a five-minute conversation and send it to the Peninsula Daily News. You see, Collision of Rhythm is “multiple instruments – and using them in a fun way to interact with each other on stage and with the audience,” Williams begins. “We involve the audience to create an engaging experience for them,” adds Lee. Drums, piano, clapping and clapping, saxophone, flute, woodwinds – Williams has promised these and more will flow freely. The wait has been long for Collision of Rhythm, whose 2020 shows had to be canceled amid the first waves of the pandemic. Finally, the duo – who call themselves musical soul brothers – are on their way to Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave., for their show at 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, available at JFFA.org, range from $ 10 for youth 14 and under to $ 20, $ 30 and $ 40 for reserved spaces in various sections. Tickets will be $ 5 more at the door. Upon entering the Performing Arts Center, clients 12 years of age and older must present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within the past 72 hours as well as photo ID government issued. Children under 12 will be asked about symptoms of COVID and their temperature will be checked, said Kyle LeMaire, executive director of JFFA. All spectators over 2 years old must wear masks inside the performing arts center, he added. These security protocols are detailed on the JFFA website while more information is available by calling the foundation office at 360-457-5411. In addition to touring the Collision of Rhythm show, the duo gained considerable fame on the Internet. Their viral videos include Williams’ “Mario on Marimba,” which has over 100 million views, and Lee’s “Beatbox Dad,” the music video of him beatboxing with his son. It has exceeded 200 million views. As for the live concert, in person, “it’s kid-friendly and kid-friendly, but it’s not a ‘kid’ show,” Lee said. “We play such a wide variety of instruments and such a wide variety of styles, from jazz to funk to classical. We always pay tribute and salute the original composers… and multigenerational people attend our concerts. Whatever your age, Lee and Williams want to help you adjust to your natural rhythm. “We have a young, cheerful energy,” said Lee, “and we actually have chops,” all in the service of either exposing the young to the wonders of rhythm and melody or reminding the elderly of their inner rhythm. “No matter where you come from,” he said, this music is meant to help you access the real beat – and “apply it in your everyday life”. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/collision-of-rhythm-arrives-sunday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos