Events in the South Bay and Long Beach areas October 8-14 – Daily Breeze





October 8 Book sale: Presented by Friends of Redondo Beach Public Library, Main Library Lobby, 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach. 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. redondobeachlibraryfriends.com. Courageous conversations: To be black and Jewish. Presented by the South Coast Interfaith Council. 3 p.m. RSVP to scinterfaith.org. My husband Jenkins: Presented by Grand Vision. Large Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. 8 p.m. $ 23. grandvision.secure.force.com. Germinate seeds for the fall season: Workshop led by Lilly Padilla, Certified Integrative Nutrition Coach, Author and Cancer Survivor. Presented by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. 11.30am-1pm 310-376-3550, [email protected] Visit cscrb.org for more details. The gloss: Presented by Gardena Drive-In Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd .. $ 20. 9:30 p.m. Also at 9:30 p.m. on October 9 and 10. eventbrite.com. The witch: Presented by Gardena Drive-In Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd. $ 20. 7:30 p.m. Also 7:30 p.m. on October 9. eventbrite.com. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike: By Christophe Durang. Brought to you by the Kentwood players. Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Also 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 9 and 2 p.m. Oct. 10 $ 22. 310-645-5156, [email protected] October 9 Fourth edition of Scare Down downtown: Presented by the Old Torrance Neighborhood Association. Trunks will border Sartori Avenue from El Prado to Post Avenues. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. $ 20 for the treasure hunt. facebook.com. The April Fools Comedic Improvisation Troupe: Pier Avenue Second Story Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. 7:30 p.m. $ 8- $ 10. aprilsfoolsimprov.com. Dear Kumalo: Presented by Kala Koa Entertainment. Large Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. 8 p.m. $ 23. 310-833-4813, grandvision.secure.force.com. The beauty and the Beast: Presented by Encore Theater Group. Warner Grand Theater, 478 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. 7:30 p.m. Also 2:30 p.m. on October 10. $ 60. app.arts-people.com. Guided nature walk: Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. George F Canyon Nature Reserve, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. 9 h 310-541-7613, pvplc.org. Food donation: Presented by Justice For Murdered Children, parking lot at 1039 Elberon Ave., San Pedro. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 310-738-4218. Opening reception: Between and / or Between. Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibition runs until December 11. RSVP to angelsgateart.org. Opening reception: Pull the hair between good and bad. Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibition runs until December 11. RSVP to angelsgateart.org. Personal Path to Freedom – 12 Steps Series: Part 10: Intentional compassion, led by Herb Kaighan, Spiritual Guide. Presented by the Mary and Joseph Retreat Center. 10 am-11:30am $ 10. maryjoseph.org. Sacred Geometry Art / Meditation: Directed by Laurie Wallace. Presented by Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $ 40. 310-377-4867, maryjoseph.org. October 10 South Bay Chamber Orchestra: With violinist Martin Chalifour. Norris Theater, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. 7 p.m. $ 63. 310-544-0403, palosverdesperformingarts.com. Autumn sale on the seaside terrace: Benefit for the Harbor Interfaith Children’s Center. Neighborhood Church, 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. 11 am-3pm Peppino D’Agostino: Presented by Kala Koa Entertainment. Large Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. 8 p.m. $ 23. 310-833-4813, grandvision.secure.force.com. Quilt Block Workshops: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro. 10 am-3pm Register on eventbrite.com. South Bay Bird Society: Communication and game tablet for parrots. with Jennifer Cunha. 2 p.m. Register on meetup.com. South Bay Water Wise Garden Tour: Self-guided tour of eight houses and a marsh. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $ 10 per person. Children under 12 free. To purchase tickets, visit southbaywaterwisegardentour.com. South Coast Cactus and Succulent Society: Growing Cacti and Succulents from Seeds, presented by Rod Haenni. 1:30 p.m. Register on southcoastcss.org. October 11 Twelve-step ledger discussion meeting: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Suggested contribution $ 5. Register on herbk.com. Reasonable Pounds Takeoff (TOPS): Bolivar Park Meeting Room, 3300 Del Amo Blvd., Lakewood. 6:15 p.m. tops.org. Taiko class in team: Taiko Taiko community. Large Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. 7:15 p.m. 310-833-4813, grandvision.secure.force.com. 12 october Discussion about the book: Confidence exercise by Susan Choi. Led by Senior Librarian Erin Schoonover. Presented by the Redondo Beach Public Library. 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Register on us06web.zoom.us. Book sale: Presented by Friends of Redondo Beach Public Library, Main Library Lobby, 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach. 11 am-2pm redondobeachlibraryfriends.com. Centering Prayer Group: Led by Greg Johnson and Herb Kaighan. Presented by the Mary and Joseph Retreat Center. 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Register on maryjoseph.org. Room 101: Presented by the Chamber of Commerce of Palos Verdes. 9 a.m. Register on palosverdeschamber.com. Chat Parents Connected Families: Presented by South Bay Families Connected. 10 a.m. Register on southbayfamiliesconnected.org. Good afternoon networking in Long Beach: With Doug Haubert, District Attorney for Long Beach City. Parkers Lighthouse, 435 Shoreline Drive, Long Beach. 11:30 am. $ 25 for members / $ 35 for non-members. Register on business.lbchamber.com. Anonymous overeaters: First Christian Church, Room 9, 2930 El Dorado Street, Torrance. 7:30 p.m. Call Jennifer at 310-529-5708. Understanding Medicare: Brought to you by Long Beach Medical Center. 5:30 p.m. Call Cheryl Hirtler, Medicare Education Specialist, at 714-352-1119 to register. People who RSVP will receive a link via email prior to the event. October 13 Bohannon Lecture Series: Opera Talk, with Mary Johnston, LA Opera Community Educator. 10:30 am-12pm. pvseniors.org. Coloring club for children: Redondo Beach Public Library Meeting room on the second floor of the Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach. 3.30 p.m.-4.30 p.m. 310-318-0675, redondo.org. Screening of South Bay Film Society films: Luzzu. AMC Rolling Hills, 2591 Airport Drive, Torrance. 7:10 p.m. – 8:40 p.m. 310-326-1167, Southbayfilmsociety.com. Toastmasters South Bay Club 280: 7 to 9 p.m. Call 310-532-1209 for link information. Information: sudbaytoastmasters.org. October 14 A clockwork orange: Presented by Gardena Drive-In Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena. $ 20. 7:30 p.m. Also 7:30 p.m., from October 15 to 17. eventbrite.com. Comedy on Edge: Waters Edge Winery, 217 Pine Ave., Long Beach. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m. $ 15. artslb.org. LA Opera Conference: Tannhauser. Presented by the Redondo Beach Public Library. 12h-13h Register on us06web.zoom.us. Fighting spirit: Presented by Gardena Drive-In Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd. $ 20. 10 p.m. Also 10 p.m., from October 15 to 17. eventbrite.com. Shakespeare and his friends aloud: Arden of Feversham by Thomas Kyd. 4:00 p.m. Register at carpenterarts.org. In progress Clay Adventures: Presented by Manhattan Beach Parks and Recreations, 1901 Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. 4 Oct. 4 Dec. 13. Lessons last an hour and a half once a week for 10 weeks for children aged 5 to 12. From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Information: 310-802-5000. Register on anc.apm.activecommunities.com. Mindfulness meditation course: Sponsored by NAMI South Bay. Taught by Cheryl Tchir, NAMI member. To register for the eight-week Zoom course from September 2 to October 28 (except October 7), 7 to 9 p.m., email [email protected] Joy: “The Power of Meditation, by Sharon Salzberg, and it can be purchased at any bookstore or Amazon, amazon.com. NAMI South Bay: Mental Illness Family and Peer Support Groups are meeting virtually right now. For more information on times and dates: namisouthbay.com or email Paul Stansbury at [email protected] palosverdeschamber.com. Soundpedro: Presented by FLOOD and Angels Gate Cultural Center. 7 to 9:15 p.m. until November 27. soundpedro.org. South Bay Children’s Choir: Limited places available. If you are interested, send an email to [email protected] Virtual Screenings of South Bay Film Society Films: In Balanchine’s class until October 19. Information: Southbayfilmsociety.com. Yarn Angels South Bay: Currently he does not hold meetings, but the group continues to crochet, knit, quilt and sew for seven local charities. New members and donations are welcome. For further information: Anna, 310-830-2190; Where filsanges.wixsite.com. Send calendar announcements two weeks before the scheduled event to [email protected] Sign up for The Localist, our daily email newsletter with handpicked stories related to where you live. Subscribe here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailybreeze.com/2021/10/07/out-about-events-in-the-south-bay-and-long-beach-areas-oct-8-14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos