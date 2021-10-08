Is Samantha Looking For A Home In Mumbai Before Her Bollywood Debut?





Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split last week and left fans in shock. And now a report suggests Samantha is working on her Bollywood debut. According to a report on News18.com, the The Family Man 2 actress is considering moving to Mumbai permanently and has also asked her relatives to look for a good property in the city. The report cites a source, who revealed that Samantha has checked out a few properties in Juhu, Khar and Bandra but has yet to finalize her residency. Samantha is said to be juggling work between Mumbai and Hyderabad, where she currently resides. Following the success of her performance in The Family Man 2, Samantha has received several offers from Bollywood and she is reportedly discussing plans for her Bollywood debut with filmmakers in Mumbai and wishes to purchase a permanent address in the City of Dreams. Previously, Samantha had denied reports of her Bollywood debut, but it looks like she’s ready to make her mark in the Hindi film industry now. On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya posted a statement on social media, announcing their separation. Samantha had posted on Instagram, To all our supporters. After much deliberation and reflection, Chay and I decided to go our separate ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was at the very heart of our relationship which we believe will always maintain a special bond between us. We ask our fans, supporters and the media to support us during this difficult time and to give us the privacy we need to move forward. Thanking you for your support.

Recently, Samantha shared a quote on social media about how women are asked for their decision while men are treated in a completely different way. Samantha wrote, Hello with a quote from Farida D, which read: If things are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men, then we, as a society, have no fundamental morality.

