CoinSwitch Kuber takes on superstar Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador: Bollywood News





CoinSwitch Kuber, India’s fastest growing crypto platform with the largest user base, today announced the integration of Bollywood superstar and youth icon Ranveer Singh as that very first brand ambassador. Through this association, CoinSwitch Kuber aims to capitalize on the mass appeal of Ranveer Singhs, as well as his popularity with Gen Z and Millennial customers. CoinSwitch Kuber and Ranveer Singh will work to highlight the growing acceptance of crypto in India while building crypto awareness and confidence in this emerging asset class. CoinSwitch Kuber recently achieved unicorn status in India and is now India’s largest crypto asset platform valued at $ 1.9 billion serving over 10 million Indian customers. Ranveer Singh will feature in three commercials for CoinSwitch Kubers Kuch Toh Badlega’s ongoing campaign, which is based on the possibility of change as one becomes a part of something bigger by entering the crypto world. The commercials drive the narrative of the potential for cryptocurrency to become the preferred investment choice of the diverse Indian population, especially those living in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Each of the commercials is designed to convey a key trait different from the CoinSwitch Kuber platform. The first film expresses the simplicity that the app offers when it comes to making an investment. The second film highlights the massive 10 million user base of CoinSwitch Kubers, making it the largest crypto platform in India, while the third film is about the affordability factor, where a user can start investing in Bitcoin with an amount as low as Rs. 100 on the app. Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber, said: We are delighted that Ranveer Singh is joining us as a Brand Ambassador. Our goal is to make crypto accessible to billions of people in India while making it as easy as ordering food online. I have no doubts that Ranveer, with its appeal to young people, will allow us to move forward towards this goal while also helping CoinSwitch Kuber become a household name. By featuring Ranveer Singh in our Kuch Toh Badlega campaign, we are capitalizing on the tremendous interest we have seen in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. We want to make sure that Indians from all walks of life are aware of the low barrier to entry into the crypto space as well as the simplicity offered by our platform, he added. During the announcement, Ranveer Singh said: It is an exciting time for the crypto landscape in India. I am happy to join the group as an Ambassador for the CoinSwitch Kuber brand, India’s largest crypto asset platform. The company is a key player in the crypto revolution in India and I am happy to be a part of their journey. READ ALSO: Ranveer Singh Says He Will Buy A Farm In Panvel If The Big Picture Is Successful BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

