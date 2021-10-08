Raveena Tandon grooves on Love Nwantiti with her daughter Rasha Thadani. Watch | Bollywood

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani shared a dance video on Instagram. In the video, Raveena and Rasha were seen grooving on a remixed version of CKay’s song Love Nwantiti.

Rasha wore black leather pants and a sleeveless top, while Raveena wore a black dress. Raveena captioned the video, Always Fun Nights With @rashathadani.

+

Rasha often posts her dance videos on Instagram. The child star, who enjoys a huge following on social media, previously posted a comeback clip in which she danced on Aamir Khan’s All Izz Well and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 3 Idiots.

Raveena often shares return photos of her daughter and son on social media. Earlier this year, Raveena threw an intimate birthday party to celebrate Rasha’s 16th birthday and she shared many cute photos from the fun celebrations on social media.

READ MORE: Rasha, daughter of Raveena Tandons, dances in the car before taking a Spanish exam. Watch the video

+

In addition to having a keen interest in dance, Rasha is a taekwondo black belt. In February, her mother took to Instagram and shared photos and videos with Rasha in which the teenager is seen holding her martial arts certificate.

Raveena adopted two daughters, Pooja and Chaaya, as a single mother in 1995. She married Anil Thadani, a film distributor, in 2004, with whom she had two children, Rasha and her son Ranbirvardhan Thadani. A few months ago, Raveena enjoyed a jungle safari in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh with Anil and Rasha.

Raveena will soon be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty. She will make her OTT debut with a thriller titled Aranyak on Netflix, also starring Ashutosh Rana.