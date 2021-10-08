Abdulrazak Gurnah wins the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature | Smart News

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel Prize for Literature 2021 for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the plight of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.

Born in 1948, the writer grew up in Zanzibar. After the island freed himself of the British Empire in 1963, a violent uprising led to widespread persecution minorities of Arab origin. As a member of a targeted ethnic group, Gurnah, 18, was forced to seek refuge in England, writes Alison Flood for the Guardian.

During his exile abroad, Gurnah wrote to cope with the trauma of dislocation.

What motivated the whole experience of writing for me is this idea of ​​losing your place in the world, he tells the New York Times Alexandra Alter and Alex Marshall.

Worldwide Exclusive: Listen to our interview with 2021 Literature Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah on the value refugees can bring to a country. #Nobel prize pic.twitter.com/AkejPuzVjo – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2021

Although Swahili is Gurnah’s mother tongue, English has become his literary tool, notes the Swedish academy, which awards the annual prize, in a declaration. Since 1987 he has published ten novels and many short stories, many of which follow the lives of refugees in the light of the enduring loss, displacement and trauma caused by European colonization of the African continent. Professor Emeritus of English and Postcolonial Studies at the University of Kent, Gurnah has also published literary reviews on Indo-British novelist Salman Rushdie and Kenyan novelist and scholar. Ngg from Thiongo, among others.

Gurnah’s first novel, Departure memory, tells the story of a young man from the East African coast who comes of age under the oppressive conditions of a totalitarian regime. In paradise, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize 1994 and is described in the statement as his groundbreaking work, Gurnah writes from the perspective of Yusuf, a 12-year-old boy who is forced into indentured bondage in East Africa in the years leading up to WWI.

As VV Ganeshananthan noted for the New York Timesin 2017, even minor Gurnah characters tend to have richly imagined stories that bring their unique identities to life. It is an intentional choice: to speak with Judyannet Muchiri about Africa in wordson his most recent novel, Beyond, Gurnah explained:

My interest was not to write about war or the ugliness of colonialism. Instead, I want to make sure that the context in which the war and colonialism occurred is understood. And that the people in this context were people with entire existences.

Gurnah’s victory was greetedby some as a sign of progress for the Swedish Academy, which has historically favored white male and European writers. He is the first black writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature since Toni Morrison in 1993, reports Andrew Limbong for NPR. Meanwhile, the last black African writer to win the award was Wole soyinka in 1986.

Speaking to Alex Shephard from New Republic, the chairman of the Nobel committee, Anders Olsson, objected to the question of whether the current Europe migrant crisis had an immediate impact on our decision, asserting instead that the phenomenon of exile and migration has existed for many, many years.

Gurnah was an unexpected winner, writes Shephard, as his novels are largely unknown outside the UK and not particularly well known inside. At Twitterreporter Jane Friedman pointed out that Gurnah has only sold 3,000 printed copies in the United States to date.

Last year, American poet Louise Glck won the award for her unique poetic voice which, with austere beauty, makes individual existence universal. Including Glck, just 16 prices 118 recipients were women.

As Shephard observes in his annual commentary on the prize, The prize has been awarded to Europeans 14 times this century, despite the emphasis by the Nobel committees on greater diversity and itsquasi-public apologiesfor the well-deserved reputation awards for Eurocentrism.

The Swedish Academy itself has been mired in controversy in recent years. In 2017, the husband of a member of the academy, Jean-Claude Arnault, was accused of serial sexual assault and disclose the names of the winners to the bookmakers. The resulting scandal delayed the announcement of the 2018 award winner for a full year and indirectly led to the resignation of several academy members. Arnault was later convicted of rape and sentenced to two years in prison.

The academy has also been criticized for its selection of the Austrian author Peter Handke as a literary winner 2019. Handke has already expressed support for the late Serbian dictator Slobodan Miloevi and publicly denied the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

Earlier this week, the Academy announced the Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry and medicine. The Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced on Friday. Last year, the World Food Program, a United Nations organization fighting food insecurity around the world, won the prestigious award.