Bollywood’s best spy thrillers – Movies Rediff.com

by James Bond No time to die received a lot of love in theaters. But not everyone is heading to the big screen to watch a movie in these times of a pandemic.
If you’re not, no worries.
Bollywood has quite a few spy thrillers streaming on OTT.
Joginder Tuteja watch some of the greatest spy thrillers and where you can watch them.
Ek Tha Tiger
Box office collections: Rs 199 crore
Tiger Zinda Hai
Box office collections: Rs 339.25 crore
The tiger franchise is Bollywood’s greatest spy thriller.
Salman Khan, as an agent for R&AW, and Katrina Kaif, as a Pakistani agent, have incredible chemistry that audiences can’t get enough of.
The third part of the franchise, Tiger 3, is directed by Maneesh Sharma, and Emraan Hashmi steps in as the antagonist.
To concern Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai on Amazon Prime Video.
War
Box office collections: Rs 318 crore
Yash Raj Films’ War is also a successful spy thriller.
With Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, director Siddharth Anand has exceeded Rs 300 crore.
Aditya Chopra seems so thrilled with his success that he creates a spy universe with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan.
To concern War on Amazon Prime Video.
Raazi
Box office collections: Rs 124 crore
that of Meghna Gulzar Raazi took a more human angle on the genre.
Alia Bhatt played the Indian wife of a Pakistani army officer (Vicky Kaushal) and doubled down as a spy with heartbreaking consequences.
To concern Raazi on Amazon Prime Video.
Babe
Box office collections: Rs 95.50 crore
Akshay Kumar’s Babe was devoid of all Bollywood Masala.
Even though it has received good reviews, it hasn’t quite covered the distance it should have.
Director Neeraj Pandey could be awarded for his spy web series Special operations, corn Babe definitely deserves a sequel.
To concern Babe on Disney + Hotstar.
Ghost
Box office collections: Rs 53 crore
Ghost, with Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, also deserved to do better.
Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Ghost packs in a lot of action.
To concern Ghost on Netflix.
Agent Vinod
Box office collection: Rs 43.29 crore
Director Sriram Raghavan presented some exciting elements in Agent Vinod, which starred Saif, and was also produced by him.
It was done in style, with Kareena Kapoor adding a lot of glamor.
To concern Agent Vinod on Amazon Prime Video.
Romeo Akbar Walter
John Abraham has worked in various films during his long career, and the action comes naturally to him.
It was good to see him take on several disguises as he played a spy in Romeo Akbar Walter.
He was well supported by Jackie Shroff in this thriller directed by Robby Grewal.
To concern Romeo Akbar Walter on Netflix.
Madras Cafe
Box office collections: Rs 42.67 crore
Years before Romeo Akbar Walter, John had not only performed but also produced Madras Cafe.
This is the film that put Shoojit Sircar in the limelight.
A film well done in the context of the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, Madras Cafe was just the right mix of art and commerce.
To concern Madras Cafe on Netflix.
Naam Shabana
Box office collections: Rs 37.25 crore
In Bollywood, when the spin-off concept was still new, the team behind Babe done done Naam Shabana with Taapsee Pannu, who had a relatively smaller role to play in the original.
And while Babe was centered on Akshay Kumar, he made an appearance in Naam Shabana.
To concern Naam Shabana on Netflix.
Aiyaary
Box office collections: Rs 18.22 crore
outraged Naam Shabana, Manoj Bajpayee played a central role in Aiyaary. Babe Director Neeraj Pandey directed this project.
Surprisingly, the film, starring Sidharth Malhotra as a rogue spy, failed to gain the attention of audiences.
To concern Aiyaary on Netflix.
