Call My Agent Trailer: Bollywood is lining up to appear in the Rajat Kapoor-Soni Razdan series. Can you count the cameos?





A full trailer for Call my agent: Bollywood is here. The web series stars Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan as the lead roles of talent agents working in the Hindi film industry, also known as Bollywood. The trailer is a real who’s who of the film industry with special appearances from Farah Khan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza and more. The series is an official Indian adaptation of the French series (also by Netflix) titled Ten Percent (Call My Agent!). The series is said to revolve around four savvy and intelligent talented street agents who deal with fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from shutting down after the founder’s sudden death. All four play weird and colorful characters who seem to play well with each other. Overall, the series looks super fun, with a light tone and can even be insightful in its depiction of Indian talent management companies, which not much is known about outside of Bollywood. The appearances of the actors also add weight and fun to the series. From Farah Khan bringing a bit of ironic wit to Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha who clash over who has more weight – one went to Cannes while the other worked in Hollywood – there are what to keep the audience hooked. Director Shaad Ali is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia. Commenting on the show’s development, Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, previously said in a statement: At Applause, we have strived to organize and create the best stories from around the world. Call My Agent: Bollywood is a show that has been delightfully reimagined to present the colorful world of Bollywood through humor and heartwarming emotions. We are excited to partner with Netflix to bring Call My Agent to Indian and global audiences. Call My Agent: Bollywood arrives October 29.

