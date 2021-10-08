Entertainment
#WhereAre They Series: My debut was my mistake, I looked so skinny and without clothes, says Shadaab Khan | Bollywood
When you’re the son or daughter of Amjad Khan, the actor who played iconic villain Gabbar in Sholay (1975), so trying to follow in his footsteps may seem obvious. And that’s exactly what his son Shadaab Khan had in mind when he made his Bollywood debut in 1997 with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. However, after a series of failures, it disappeared from the industry for a while, only to make a comeback in 2019 with Romeo Akbar and Walter.
Looking back, he admits that his first film was his biggest mistake, which had a ripple effect on his career.
I shouldn’t have debuted with Raja Ki … I was too young. Before I debuted I weighed around 145 pounds and lost all that weight for my movie. This weight loss was reflected on my face. I looked too pinched, skinny, raw and completely undressed. My debut was a mistake on my part. It wasn’t anyone’s fault, Shadaab tells us.
It was his father’s death that led to his foray into the film industry as he wanted to further his legacy. It was only after my father passed away that I understood the true meaning of the song, Don’t let the sun go down on me by Elton John and George Michael, whom he kept humming, shares Khan, adding: At that time I didn’t want to be in college. I didn’t want to study. I just wanted to get into this business somehow. After I lost weight I featured in a magazine that caught the attention of (the late actor) Mr. Vinod Khanna and he wanted me to run through Himalayas Putra (1997), which did not work. But after that, I got my first movie.
His career is marked by films such as Hey ram (2000), Refugee (2000), Bharat Bhagya Vidhata (2002) and Highway 203 (2007), who did not all get correct answers.
Somewhere along the line I started to think that this is not the right profession for me. I just felt like I was probably too young when I got there, which is why I walked away from the company. For about 17 years, I had completely given up acting. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be a part of this business. At that point, I put on the weight and came back to about 135 kilograms. I started writing novels, reveals the 48-year-old.
It was in 2017 that Khan lost those extra pounds and decided to give his acting career a second chance. Then Romeo Akbar Walter happened in 2019.
Right before the shoot, I had third degree burns to my stomach and chest from an incident, and the doctors told me to rest. But I couldn’t afford to lose this movie because I wanted so badly to come back. And I knew I had no helping hand in this industry. I took pain relievers and shot the movie, and once I poured a whole bottle of disinfectant on my wounds. It burned me for three days, recalls the actor, who also made a cameo appearance as Ajay Kedia in 1992 Scam: The Harshad Mehta Story.
The actor, who has several auditions and projects planned, avoids the idea that child stars have it easy in the industry. Khan shares, When your dad or parents are in this business then you have all the right people in your corner to prepare you. [But] when they are not there you are worse than someone from the outside. My father passed away 30 years ago, so I am Shadaab Khan completely alone.
