Medway actor featured on Moonbox Productions’ “Rocky Horror Show”





Medway actor Peter Mill stars in Moonbox Productions’ upcoming productions of “The Rocky Horror Show,” which begins October 14 and runs through October 31. Moonbox will perform the production in a pop-up theater in the heart of Harvard Square at 25 Brattle St., Cambridge. The Rocky Horror Show is a humorous homage to sci-fi and B-horror films from the late 1940s to early 1970s. A cult classic, “The Rocky Horror Show” tells the story of Brad Majors and his fiancée, Janet Weiss, who are caught in a thunderstorm with a flat tire and are forced to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank N Furter, a transvestite scientist with a manic genius and an insatiable libido. The cohorts of Brad, Janet and Frank N Furters are drawn into the scientists’ latest experiment, a Frankenstein-style monster in the form of an artificially made, fully grown, and physically perfect muscular man named Rocky Horror. The night’s mishaps will cause Brad and Janet to question everything they know about themselves, about each other, about love and lust. With an irresistible rock n roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is a hilarious and wild ride that no audience will soon forget. The cast of Moonbox Productions presenting “The Rocky Horror Show” includes Peter Mill (Dr. Frank-n-Furter), Christina Jones (Janet Weiss), Ryan Norton (Brad Majors), Jack Manning (Rocky Horror) Kevin Hanley (Riff Raff / Usher), Lori LItalien (Magenta / Usherette), Shalyn Grow (Columbia), Shonna Cirone * (Eddie / Dr. Scott), Alex Jacobs (Narrator), Janis Hudson (Phantom / Dance Captain), HC Len Lee (Phantom ), Steven Sawan (Ghost), Lillie Reising (Ghost), Emma Harris (Ghost). (* Member of the Actors Equity Association). With each of their shows, Moonbox Productions partners with a local nonprofit, sharing space on their website and in promotional material. Moonbox also empowers nonprofit partners to reach out to their audiences, helping nonprofits raise awareness of their cause, connect within their community, and increase the reach and impact of their. job. For the production of “The Rocky Horror Show”, Moonbox will partner with Trans Resistance Massachusetts. Trans Resistance Massachusetts advocates for the safety, joy and liberation of TQBIPOC (black and indigenous transgender and queer colored people) in Massachusetts. Founded in 2020 by a collective of trans and queer activists, Trans Resistance MA is holding an annual march and vigil in June to demand the inclusion, representation and equality of transgender people, especially transgender people of color in the world. Massachusetts. We are proud to partner with peer organizations in our community throughout the year and show up wherever representation is needed. For more information visit: www.transresistancema.com It’s perfect to open our first post-COVID season with a new take on “The Rocky Horror Show,” producer Sharman Altshuler said. This outrageous, flamboyant, joyful and irreverent rock musical is an explosive celebration of life that I think we all need right now. Bringing him back to the same space in Harvard Square where he performed to packed venues in 2019 is literally like coming home. We are very grateful to the City of Cambridge, Actors Equity and the entire greater Boston area theater community. See you soon in the lab !!! To purchase tickets for The Rocky Horror Show, go to https://bit.ly/ROCKYTKTS. To make an additional donation to support Moonbox’s work click here or go to https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/208149 Moonbox’s performance on October 23 (7 p.m.) and October 24 (8 p.m.) will be performed in ASL. The performance on October 29 (8 p.m.) will have an audio description. Performances are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $ 35 general admission and $ 20 students. Pay-What-You-Can tickets are available on performance day at the box office at 25 Brattle Street. All tickets are general admission seats and are available at https://bit.ly/ROCKYTKTS

