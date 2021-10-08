No time to die, examined

A big comeback to 007. The news is that nothing has changed much and all the equipment and accessories are in place. The license to kill and the flexible deployment of weapons. The occasional whip of a sarcastic. The place of choice in the cockpit of an airplane. The Aston Martin. The sartorial sense. The knockout shades. No doubt: she is the right woman for the job.

As the franchise’s final chapter, No Time to Die reminds us, 007 isn’t so much a person as it is a designated location. Once released, it fills up like a parking space. So when male James Bond (Daniel Craig), pale and satiated by years of defeated megalomaniacs rolls off the grid, his precious number 00 is taken by Nomi (Lashana Lynch), who is proud, black, younger than Spring and very amused by the fall condition of its predecessor. You put yourself in my path, I’m going to put a bullet in your knee, she said to him, adding: The one who walks. Rude.

They meet in Jamaica, where Bond has retired. (God knows what he does all day. Maybe he leaves with a pair of binoculars, a packed lunch and a copy of Birds of the West Indies, by James Bond, the American ornithologist to whom Ian Fleming, another resident of Jamaica, pinched the name.) Nomi is on the trail of wickedness, and Bond was urged to follow the same path not by the British government but by the CIA, in Felix. Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). Who would have guessed that the cream of Her Majesty’s spies would end up getting milked by Uncle Sam? Is this why the opening credits show the symbolic figure of Britannia, with her trusty shield, falling into a giant hourglass and slipping through the sands of time?

The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, lasts almost two and three-quarters hours. It’s a lot of film, longer than some of the St. Matthew Passion recordings, but Fukunaga has a long way to go. It begins, please, with a flashback on the childhood of a secondary character, not, alas, the child Q, solemnly building particle accelerators in Lego bricks, but a young French girl who will become Dr Madeleine Swann (La Seydoux), the heroine of Bond’s previous adventure, Specter (2015).

We now learn that Madeleine, as befits her doubly Proustian name, was marked for life by a powerful first experience: the murder of her mother by Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), who has an itchy voice and a skin disease. unhappy. Later, fulfilling the standard tenure of a Bond villain, Safin will occupy an island lair and make plans to rule the planet. Needless to say, if only our major nations had teamed up to buy him a jar of moisturizer, the whole crisis could have been avoided.

At the end of Specter, Bond headed for Big Ben in his Aston Martin DB5, with the adult Madeleine by his side. The new film finds him in the same car, with the same passenger, in a slightly more delicate environment: a hilltop town in Italy, with its enemies in a circle and its bulletproof glass starred but not yet broken. by incoming fire. It’s the perfect time not only for Bond to ask Madeleine, whom he suspects of betraying him, what’s going on, but also for Craig, in his final salvation as Bond, to demonstrate what he’s brought to life. to the role. Relaxed under pressure, and pressured by the need to relax, he has the action which man dreads inactivity. Suits and tuxedos don’t really get to him, even if they look good on him, until they’re bloodied and ripped apart. Craig has been the right Leap for our time, reluctantly with his charm barely a virtue these days and fed by a constant supply of trauma. He has a good sense of humor, but the lines embarrass him because the world is too ridiculously traitorous to be fooled with a joke. Even love seems to harden him.

To whom or to what, then, can Bond be true? In his country ? Back at MI6, he is forced to give his name to security and is given a plastic badge. On his way out into Moneypenny’s (Naomie Harris) office, he throws the label in the trash: a bitter coda in memory of Sean Connery, skillfully laying his hat on the hat rack. Worse yet, Bond learns that M (Ralph Fiennes), usually the solid soul of wisdom, has overseen a secret project called Heracles, which will get British enemies (unspecified, but possibly the European Union, into a war) for sausage exports) from being targeted with nasty nanobots. Safin, naturally, seizes Heracles, and prepares to unleash him everywhere. It’s up to Bond with a little help from Q (Ben Whishaw), the Royal Navy, trusty Nomi and, yes, a submersible glider to save the day. More, if possible, himself.

There are a lot of surprises in No Time to Die. The main ones that I would hate to reveal, even if you dragged a laser to my undercarriage or suspended me over a tank of unfed sharks. Less important, but just as unexpected, are the continuity issues: Leap leading straight from maze-like Italian streets to a train station, on the flat, into what looks like another town entirely, or emerging from a misty Norwegian forest into a beautiful sunny day. A happier shock is the revelation that Q has a cat, of the hairless variety. (You know, they come with fur these days, Bond remarks.) Maybe Q had cats all along the pussies galore! and kept us in the dark.

The plot, too, is teeming with twists and turns, but we quickly understand, all too clearly, where it is heading: on the side of Swann’s. It turns out that Madeleine has a daughter, named Mathilde (Lisa-Dorah Sonnet). She’s not yours, Madeleine told Bond reassuringly, yet the kid has blue eyes, like his, and he’s so drawn to her that, in the heat of the finale, he’s the kind of guy who used to blow up a volcano before breakfast pauses to retrieve his knitted toy, Dou Dou, and slips it into his suspenders. Lucky for Dou Dou, of course, but what does this mean for Bond’s brand? Everyone agrees that the Ladies Killer Age is dead, no tears, but are we ready for Bond the Babysitter?

Fans will worry and, as if to appease them, Fukunaga is racking up the retro goodies: a guest appearance by Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), for one thing, and several pieces from Bonds’ past. Like in Skyfall (2012), someone is trapped under a frozen lake, and the bunker where Safin breeds his toxins looks like the mega-garage where the madman from The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) parked his submarines. stolen. In a tribute to On Her Majestys Secret Service (1969), we get an Aston Martin DBS, a cover of Louis Armstrong in the end credits, and, during a conversation between Bond and M on the banks of the Thames, a sweet echo electronics from John Barrys But. (How do I miss Barry. Would the Bond myth have even survived without him?) However, as a farewell to Craig, No Time to Die leans so relentlessly on his previous Bond films that anyone has ever had them. seen or failed to take copious notes, will be blocked. Do you mean you forgot that Madeleine’s father was Mr. White, introduced in Casino Royale (2006)? Shame on you!

The problem with No Time to Die is that everything revolves around itself and its own origins. This is the current fashion: we live under the spell of long-term television, and the Marvel universe, which seduce us both with recurring characters and reward us for the endurance of our emotional investment. You could argue that no form has been longer than Bonds, but the cast changes actors playing 007, M, Q, Moneypenny, and Blofeld have refreshed the fun, and each movie, on the whole, has stood on its own. This is not the case with the new film, which throbs with old wounds. It’s often exciting, but there’s something inner and agonizing about the thrill, and the carefree Connerys era, for better or worse, seems to be history. . No Time to Die has a heavy heart, and right now, more than ever, we might need a light one. As we return to the movies, is it just frivolous to hope that a James Bond movie should cheer us up?

Yet, give thanks for what we have. Listen to M, for starters, as he issues a command: Q, hack the bionic eye of Blofeld, a strong contender for the most Bond-tastic line ever spoken. (Top marks to Fiennes for saying it with a straight face.) Best and happiest of all is Bonds’ trip to Cuba, where he teams up with a rookie agent named Paloma. She is played by Ana de Armas, who was born in Havana, and who so skillfully teamed up with Craig in Knives Out (2019). Now in formal dress and in extreme danger, Paloma and Bond must get out of this mess, but not before stopping for a pair of Martinis Vodka. Paloma drains most of hers all at once. In the midst of the chaos they take a break again to refuel, with a little tap at the bar, before going back to work. What happiness: at the bottom of an ironic and inconsolable film, it’s like watching Fred and Ginger. You were excellent, Bond says to Paloma as they go their separate ways. She smiles and answers, You too. And so to speak all of us.