Crab dinners, art, music among the weekend activities





While the Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival is the blockbuster on the Port Angeles waterfront, this weekend also brings more intimate artistic, musical and theatrical experiences. Here is a sample of the details. • The 20th annual CrabFest spans City Pier, the Red Lion Hotel parking lot, and the Gateway Pavilion, all at the base of Lincoln Street in Port Angeles. Under tents and awnings, the festival is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Vendor booths, live music, and massive amounts of seafood are all there, along with spaced tables and other safety protocols. Information, including the music schedule, can be found on crabfestival.org. • “Chasing Shadows” is the new art exhibit open to the public at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles. Membership Snapshot – and you can become a member at the door – takes place from 11 am to 2 pm today; then a public reception takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The entire show remains visible, with free admission, until November 14. Local artists from across the Northern Olympic Peninsula are among the 31 contributors to “Chasing Shadows,” whose art spans playful through black. To learn more about “Chasing Shadows” and related activities through October, visit PAFAC.org. • Jazz artist Dmitri Matheny, recently named Northwestern Jazz Instructor of the Year at Seattle’s Earshot Jazz Golden Ear Awards, brings his bugle and band to the Cellar Door, 940 Water St., Port Townsend, tonight. this evening. With guitarist Milo Petersen, bassist Phil Sparks and drummer Mark Ivester, Matheny will perform at 8pm. A resume is loaded. • Free papel picado art kits are available for youth ages 5 to 18 in the parking lot at the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles, Saturday. The Port Angeles Farmers’ Market will be held there this weekend while CrabFest will use the Gateway Pavilion. The Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts (JFFA) is organizing this Market Art activity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with tables to make art on site as well as take-out kits. See the Juan de Fuca Foundation Facebook page for more details. The images of Susan White appear alongside black-and-white photographs of other local artists this weekend at Studio Bob in Port Angeles. (photo by Susan White) • An exhibit of black and white photographs fills Studio Bob, upstairs at 118½ E. Front St., this weekend. Local photographer Ernst-Ulrich Schäfer invited his friends Thompson Holmes, Richard Kohler, Phillipe Tauran and Susan White to share their work in this exhibition; their images come from the peninsula, Alaska, the east coast and France. The public is invited to see it at free receptions from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. • “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a comedy about four women who rediscover it’s never too late to make new old friends, has its last three performances this weekend. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles, where full proof of vaccination is required. Tickets cost $ 15 typically and $ 8 for students on pacommunity players.org. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com.



