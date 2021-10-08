Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu doesn’t want to compete with anyone







Taapsee Pannu in ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Image Credit: twitter.com/taapsee

Whether it’s changing his diet or training vigorously to improve his looks, Taapsee Pannu has improved his own game for his movie Rashmi Rocket. I don’t want to see myself competing with anyone and I try to keep it that way because I just feel like I just need to improve my game, Pannu said in a conversation with IANS. She added: Every year, whatever I play, I have to increase it the following year. It’s the only thing that put me under pressure … This pressure is strong so it’s a good pressure to have. It’s the pressure I like today and it’s the race I like to run, where I run solo. I am competing with my timing and not with the other competitors. The sports drama, directed by Akarsh Khurana, tells the story of a girl from a small town who overcomes all societal barriers to become a national level athlete, but is embarrassed when asked to take a test. kind. Rashmi Rocket is very close to Pannus’ heart as she has been attached to it since the idea was presented. If not the character, the movie is certainly the closest that any movie because I’ve never been attached to the movie at that level … where you know the seed of an idea is presented. and I kind of held his hand and gave it to someone else to develop because when I heard it I felt it deserved to be made into a movie that our whole country sees, she said. Pannu contacted Pranjal Khandhdiya, the producer of the film, to discuss the film. It was then that I contacted Pranjal and was talking to him not with the intention that he will end up making this film … My partner and producer in the film is him with who I shared this idea … because it is an ambitious film not only for the actor but for the producer as well because it deserves a certain scale … It deserves a scale. It is his [Khandhdiyas] conviction that helps us to have a director like Akarsh Khurana then RSVP [producer] came on board then everyone. The 34-year-old actress has revealed that she has never been so attached and absorbed in a movie. She said: I usually get a script that I like or don’t like … I see the final cut and that’s it. It is much more than that. The film will be released in India on ZEE5 on October 15th.

