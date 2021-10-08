Rear view: Actor-performer Al Harrington has also excelled as a history teacher and football coach

Mahalo for his support of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I mainly know Al Harrington, who died on September 21, as an actor and performer. But he was also a history teacher and football coach in Punahou. Many of his former students have fond memories of this man who, according to them, has never forgotten them.

Harrington was born in Samoa on December 12, 1935, under the name Tausau Ta’a. Her mother, Lela, moved to Honolulu and married Roy Harrington. Al grew up in housing in Halawa from the age of 3 but received a scholarship for Punahou.

Harrington was a Punahou football star and led the team to the Honolulu Interschool League Championship in 1953.

He played quarterback and running back, and graduated in 1954 before going to Stanford University on a scholarship, where he was a fullback and kicker. One season, he averaged 42 yards on seven punts.

He received a history degree from Stanford and returned to Punahou where he taught history and became an assistant football coach.

Barbara Jurkens told me: “Years before he became a professional artist, he was my all-time favorite teacher.

“I had Mr. Harrington – he will always be Mr. Harrington for me – as a freshman for European history. It was honestly the first time I found the story interesting. He was just a great news anchor.

“During the parent-teacher evening, he impressed my parents with his passion for his subject and his students. My mother came home and told me that Mr. Harrington had said that if he had to stand on his head for the students to pay attention to the story, he would. “And he would!” exclaimed my mother.

First mentor

Chip Moore said, “Al Harrington was one of my very first mentors. The two years that I played junior college football under his guidance in Punahou taught me not only more about football than at any time (even while playing college football), but also about myself and others. lessons on how to approach life.

“She was an extraordinarily passionate and positive person, and it was contagious! He was a tenacious winner and showed us how to be too (besides being graceful by finishing second).

“I got a feel for his humble beginnings, which translated into how he prepared the JV squad against teams with similar backgrounds – reminding us how ‘hungry’ these players were ( literally). Be prepared and never underestimate your competition.

“I also remember Al and his wife having the whole team in their humble house (I think at the corner of Farrington Street and Wilder Avenue) for lunch every Saturday (the games were on Thursday). It was usually something simple like spaghetti and bread – but that didn’t matter.

“It was another window to his unconditional generosity, kindness and bond (connection) that he instilled in us as a team and his ohana.

“I also took European and Hawaiian history from him. Although his classes are never boring, you can only imagine his immense passion for the latter subject.

“I remember coming back to Honolulu a few times before and after college, and meeting Al. He couldn’t have been more enveloping and happy to see me,” Moore concluded.

“His presence marked some of the most memorable moments of my high school years and my life in general. My deepest condolences to his wife and family. She was an amazing person. “

Exhausting

Arnold Morgado was also part of the Punahou football team. The summer after graduation, “Mr. H” would take him to Kapiolani Park to train for his college football career. Morgado said those training sessions were more grueling than any he had done. ‘he had lived in college or his four years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Morgado served on Honolulu City Council for eight years and was chairman of the council for six years. It was perhaps more exhausting than training under “MH”

Morgado ran for mayor in 1994. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned from all my years of athletics, it’s that hard work will overcome a gap in any field, that whether in my experience as a banker, as a former state official, as a member of city council or, hopefully, as the mayor of Honolulu, ”Morgado said.

By the way, Morgado was one of the Chiefs’ top scorers in 1978 as a fullback. But he didn’t score as mayor, coming in second behind Jeremy Harris.

Bull in the Ring exercises

Warner “Kimo” Sutton said, “I was an end on the football team when we were doing Bull in the Ring drills.

“Mr. Harrington was in the middle of the ring. Mr. Ane called each player’s number and they attacked. I was last and I had Mr. H in the back. He got out.

“He yelled at everyone, ‘Take a walk, except you, Sutton.’

“Years later, when I was working in Waikiki, I saw Al across Kalakaua Avenue. “Hi Al! I would scream.

“His booming voice came out, ‘Take a walk, Sutton!’ He remembered us all!

Gone before you know it

Wes Carahasen was in the Punahou class of 1969. “Harrington was a great trainer! He would always say, ‘Have fun playing football because it’ll be gone before you know it.’ “

Talent

John Dudley wrote: “Al saw what was good in a person and what talents they had. Whether it was Arnold on the football field, Audrey dancing and singing, or myself in the business world, he wouldn’t let us “waste” this talent.

“He made us realize that even though we were talented, it took a lot of work to become the best that we were able to do.

“He threw chalk or erasers at the students because he knew how hard he was preparing for this class, but more importantly how hard our parents had worked to give us the best education. possible. It was, in his mind, disrespectful not only to him, but to our parents as well.

“There are a lot of people who are grateful for his love – very hard love sometimes, but very sincere love. A lot of us didn’t realize back then, when he was giving us that hard love, that he knew we had talent and didn’t want us to lose it.

Show business

Harrington married and his wife was soon expecting twins, Tau and Alema, in 1966. To pay for his growing family, he began moonlighting as an artist in a Waikiki luau.

An associate of Leonard Freeman, who created the original “Hawaii Five-O,” saw him perform and thought he might be a good addition to the show. He was cast as Ben Kokua in 1972. He appeared in 64 episodes of the original “Five-O” and made 10 appearances on the new show from 2011 to 2018.

In his third appearance in “Hawaii Five-O” – “You don’t have to kill to get rich – but it helps,” he foiled a blackmail plan in which guest star William Shatner (from “Star Trek”) was involved.

His fame led to his own show – “Al Harrington’s Polynesia” in 1972 – and made him famous locally and with visitors.

Kathryn Heller was the editor of This Week Magazine in the 1970s and had the opportunity to frequently see the Harrington show.

“It was always great, but one of my favorite memories is when he was telling a joke and the audience didn’t respond, he would wait a minute… shrug his shoulders and say…” He’ll come to you on the bus “, meaning of course he was hoping they would understand his joke when they got back on the tour bus.

“His shows were great, and his comedic talent and timing never disappointed.”

Al Harrington was a treasure and will live on in all of our memories.

———

A question or a suggestion ? Contact Bob Sigall, author of the five books “The Companies We Keep”, at [email protected]