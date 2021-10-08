After dominating the south, Rashmika Mandanna is ready for her Bollywood trip

Southern actor Rashmika Mandanna does not need to be introduced. Having made her mark in the Southern film industry, the beautiful actress is set to make her Bollywood debut now with Mission Majnu directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Rashmika will be seen facing off against Sidharth Malhotra in this film, which is a spy thriller. Apart from that, the actor is also preparing for his pan-Indian film called Pushpa. Not long ago his first look at this film was released.

The film will be in two parts and the shooting of its first part is almost finished. Pushpa part 1 will be released on December 25, 2021. Rashmika will be seen playing the role of Srivalli in the movie that people have high expectations for. Allu Arjun will share screen space with the actor from Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The actor has mainly worked in Telugu and Kannada films, but he is also dabbling in other languages. Rashmika also made her Kollywood debut this year with the movie Sulthan in which she was seen with Karthi.

Apart from that, Rashmika also directed a music video with Badshah named Top Tucker where she was seen in a brand new avatar which was very popular with audiences. It was the first time Rashmika had appeared in a dance number. After ‘Mission Majnu’, Rashmika will be seen with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the film Goodbye directed by Vikas Bahl. Looks like this year has brought a lot of great opportunities for Rashmika.

It’s exciting for the actor’s Hindi-speaking fans that she is already a part of two Bollywood films.

