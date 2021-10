Vineland Police Department hosts evening of family fun

Family fun evening planned at Vineland VINELAND – The Vineland Police Department, in conjunction with Vineland Public Schools, will host the Sixth Annual Night of Family Fun from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 26 at Gittone Stadium at 61 W. Landis Ave. The event will feature Trunk-or-Treat, hayrides and the movie Soul. Music will be provided by GP Entertainment. Following:CCAYMCA hosts Halloween Spooktacular, Ghost tour offered in Mauricetown Following:Activities to do in South Jersey: festivals, food trucks, artisans, Halloween Adventures, music The event is free and open to everyone. To register a vehicle for Trunk-or-Treat, call the VPD Community Policing Unit at (856) 691-4111, ext. 4059, or email [email protected] Sheriff hosts drive-through lunch for seniors MILLVILLE – Cumberland County Sheriff Robert A. Austino invites those 55 and older to a Triad Reunion Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 21 at Millville Elks Lodge # 580, 1815 E. Broad St. Due to security concerns related to COVID-19, this event will be a drive-thru. Lunch is limited to 200 seniors and will be available on a first come, first served basis. Seniors who are unable to drive should dial (856) 451-4449, ext. 25138, before October 14 to register and receive a delivery. Help build a diaper bank in Cumberland County Gateway Community Action Partnership is collecting diapers and baby wipes for Happy Bottoms Diaper Drive through October 16. Donations will be used to help create a diaper bank to help families in Cumberland County. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations: Bridgeton Greater Bridgeton Family Success Center, 155 Spruce Street.

Alms Center, 1 Way Martin Luther King Jr.

Cumberland / Hopeloft County CASA, 40 E. Commerce St.

Geraldyn O. Foster Early Years Center, 550 Buckshutem Road

Pathstone CFDS, 240 Walnut Street

Gateway CAP, 110 Cohansey Street Millville Holly City Family Success Center, 21 E. Main St., Back suite.

Millville Public Library, 210 Buck Street.

Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High St. Vineyard Town of Vineland Health Department, Lobby, 640 E. Wood St.

Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave.

Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA, 1159 E. Landis Ave.

Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave.

Living Hope Church, 1059 W. Landis Ave. For more information, call (856) 575-2444.

